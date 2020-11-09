10 Powerful Images After Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Were Declared Winners

Saturday, November 7 will go down in history for millions of people across not only our country but the world regardless of what your political background is.

Many of us woke up to the thrilling news that Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump to become president-elect on the fifth day of election counting after Election Day.

It had come as a surprise as we didn’t know how much longer we had to wait as battleground states like Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia were still undecided up to that point. Then it was announced by multiple outlets that Biden won PA which pushed him over the 270 electoral votes he needed to win.

Streets across the world started to fill with joyful screams and cheers being heard throughout. People banged pots and pans from their apartment windows, strangers warmly embraced one another and smiles were seen on faces old and young as this 4-year nightmare that we’ve been in appears to be finally over.

Acclaimed photographer Jason Jackson, who we have proudly profiled here at Instinct Magazine in the past, went up and downtown in New York City yesterday where he captured some wonderful moments that took place after Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris tasted victory.

These snaps range from day to night and in different parts of The Big Apple but one thing binds them together: they represent hope for the LGBTQ community and beyond as we head into hopefully a much better year compared to what 2020 has presented. Take a look.