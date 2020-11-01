HOT

13 Hot Male Gymnasts To Fill You With Thirst

(from left to right) Arthur Nory Mariano, Danell Leyva, Donnell Whittenburg. / Images via Instagram @arthurnory, @danelljleyva, & @donnell_whittenburg

There is just something about the gymnastic body….

After two-time Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva came out as gay, I was reminded of just how much I love watching gymnastics. The theatrics and fun, the show of athletic prowess, the hint of true danger with every mistimed flip, there’s just nothing like it.

And it doesn’t hurt that all the men of professional gymnastics are just so HOT! Every curve, every muscle, every inch of their bodies holds tales of the years they’ve put into the sport and themselves. And honey, IT SHOWS!

So in honor of Leyva (and honestly, just for a bit of fun), here are some pictures of professional male gymnasts.

Danell Leyva

#pgchamps

Like most elite level athletes, I too, had highs and lows in my career. One of those lows was during team finals at the Olympics in Rio, where I was the last competitor on the last event, and I fell. The first picture summarizes how I felt. On the biggest stage in the world, at the most important competition of the sport. There I am… literally on my hands and knees… defeated. My best friend (@alicebeggs ) sent me a quote recently and I can't help but use it for this story. "You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit." Passion, determination, and hard work alone wouldn't have gotten me anywhere if it wouldn't have been for my mom (@nene112363 ) who kept me levelheaded and my girlfriend (@giulipino ) who believed in me more than anyone. A few days later I performed two great routines on my events, and was able to end my career on an immense high. I can't believe it's already been a year since that day. I will remember it forever.

Josh Dixon

Luke Strong

🐢

Paul Ruggeri

Arthur Nory Mariano

Amor 💙

Sam Mikulak

Kohei Uchimura

Donnell Whittenburg

We are BLACK MEN!….. We build …. We don't tear down other BLACK MEN! …. We have felt the pain of being torn down and we have decided we will be deliberate about building others! If I didn't tag you, please don't be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we men find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let's do something positive!!🌟 Upload 1 picture of yourself…ONLY you. Then tag as many brothers to do the same. Let's build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. 🤎🤎COPY AND PASTE 🤎🤎 If I tagged you, don't disappoint me!!

Francisco Barretto Jr.

Louis Smith

 

Max Whitlock

Good session done 💪👍

Deng Shudi

World Championhsip (Nanning) 🇨🇳 😏

Brinn Bevan

Happy new year to everyone!!! I know I am a few days late. I want to be honest for a sec… Here are some highlights for my 2019 ⬇️⬇️⬇️ • I officially changed welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 for commonwealth purposes (I hope I can do my dads side of the family, and the country proud!) and have made some great friends in doing so 🙏🏻 • I made my own line of merch @brinnbevanmerch …some of the best quality stuff out there! • I competed in my first Senior Europeans, and made 2 finals. But the year was still filled with injuries, which prevented me from reaching my goals as an all around gymnast. I definitely improved & produced some quality gymnastics but there wasn’t many moments where a wore a smile in doing so. I think I have grown to take things too seriously, where I want & expect more from myself. But some things are out of our control. This is not a New Years resolution, but more of a starting point. But I want to be able to relax and smile more, so I can enjoy the present moment because everyday is a gift! This is a big year and I will be giving everything I have! That’s a promise! Thank you all for being a part of my journey so far!

What do you think?