’13 Reasons Why’ Stud Christian Navarro Shows Off His Buff Bod

We’ve been crushing on Christian Navarro for many years now. The 29-year-old first caught our attention on HBO’s Vinyl alongside the equally gorgeous Bobby Cannavale before he became an international superstar on 13 Reasons Why.

Fans fell in love with his character Tony Padilla on the hit Netflix show that he appeared on for close to 50 episodes. It wasn’t the only time we saw him play gay (he’s straight in real life) as he did so again in the critically acclaimed movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? which earned its leading lady Melissa McCarthy an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Lately the talented actor and singer has been spending quite a lot of time at the gym/working out indoors where he appears buffer than ever. Not saying that what he looked like before wasn’t great (see photo above, sheesh) but the new version of Christian has once again opened our eyes and made us double tap anything he posts on Instagram.

Here’s hoping he continues taking us on his fitness journey this year and beyond.