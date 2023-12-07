’13 Reasons Why’s Brandon Flynn Strips Down for the Holiday Season

Out actor Brandon Flynn seems to be leaning on Santa’s naughty list this year, as Calvin Klein recently dropped some SEXY AF pics of him wearing a festive wine-colored boxers…

The said pair of boxers is called the Future Shift Holiday Low Rise Trunk, and it is looking very good on the ’13 Reasons Why’ star. All of the photos shows Flynn shirtless and in nothing but the pair of boxers, which we’re absolutely HERE FOR!

In the first pic, he posed close to the camera while flashing his V charming smile <3

Advertisement

The second one shows him doing a sexier pose, which you can see below:

And then we have Flynn looking intensely straight at the camera while striking a seductive pose…

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the comments section is, of course, teeming with thirsty sentiments:

“we all zoomed,” Instagram user @con.wood admitted.

“That’s it, no other man does it for me anymore. I hope you’re proud of yourself, I’m besotted,” @thechrishampton wrote.

Advertisement

“This CK holiday campaign with Brandon is the gift that keeps on giving! Amazing,” @hypnotize04 expressed.

“@brandonflynn is definitely right at the top of my wishlist,” @callumedwardsuk also commented.

Moreover, Calvin Klein also posted a V steamy ad campaign video of Flynn, which you can watch below:

Advertisement

You can check out Calvin Klein’s 2023 Holiday collection here. It is truly a MERRY Christmas with Brandon Flynn in festive boxers! 😉

Source: dailymail.co.uk