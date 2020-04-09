1800 Moms Pay Tribute To Dan Levy & Schitt’s Creek In A Powerful Letter

The finale of Schitt’s Creek was (no spoilers) satisfying, heartwarming and tear-inducing, but the recent tribute that the Facebook group “Serendipity Doo-Dah for Moms, Home of the Momma Bears” paid tribute to Dan Levy & the entire cast of Schitt’s Creek reflected on the series as a whole in the best way possible. A short clip from the show’s documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, showcases Noah Reid (who plays Patrick Brewer, Dan Levy’s beloved romantic lead on the show) reading the heartwarming letter from this group about the impact both Levy’s character and the show as a whole have had on the LGBTQ community, following a discussion on the show and it’s own LGBT impact. As expected, Levy and his fellow cast members Annie Murphy (Alexis), Emily Hampshire (Stevie), Jenn Robertson (Jocelyn), Sarah Levy (Twyla) and Karen Robinson (Veronica) are all visibly moved to tears by the letter. “I am very proud of the fact that this show sort of, shines like a positive light out there into people’s’ homes” says Levy.

Not only did Dan Levy’s portrayal of the openly pansexual David Rose inform the world on what pansexuality is, but it inspired his co-star Emily Hampshire (Stevie) to come out on her own as pansexual person. She told Gay Times “I looked at Dan, and I was like ‘What am I?’ I like a person, and I genuinely don’t care what the equipment is as long as we’re happy,” she told us. “And he was like ‘Do you watch the show? You’re pan!’ Cut to five years later, definitely pan”!

a group of moms with LGBTQ kids wrote a truly beautiful thank you letter to the cast of #SchittsCreek & I couldn't stop crying as it was read aloud to the actors pic.twitter.com/2oULXjliT9 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 8, 2020

The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” will be available to steam on Netflix on May 15th.