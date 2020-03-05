1st Pride of the Americas, 2 Passes To Party In Paradise, & 3 Nights At The W Fort Lauderdale – Enter to Win

The first time I visited Fort Lauderdale was with 15 fellow gay men from Ogunquit, Maine before we disembarked on our big ol’ gay cruise out of Port Everglades. Saying we had a blast in FLL (Fort Lauderdale’s airport code) would be an understatement, bouncing around The Drive (a 6 block strip with about a dozen gay bars and many businesses) and experiencing the fun and excitement of the Wilton Manors nightlife.

The second time I set foot in Fort Lauderdale was to move here 6 1/2 years ago from Maine and it’s only been fabulous ever since. My new job was in Western Miami, but I knew that Fort Lauderdale would be where I wanted to live, not just because it was known as Fort Liquordale (the drinks are so cheap) or that there were so many gay places to visit, but adding that to FLL’s great location (Orlando, Tampa, Key West are all drivable), and that the people are kind and happy and know they live in paradise.

So if you have not stepped foot in Fort Lauderdale yet, or you are up to your second, fifth, sixtieth time visiting, this next time may be quite different as we are all looking forward to Pride of the Americas in April.

Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB will be the host for Pride of the Americas from April 21st to the 26th. It will be a chance for all to see how wonderful Fort Lauderdale is to live in, love in, or just be in. We at Instinct are so excited for Pride of the Americas 2020 that some of our employees may be crashing at my home in FLL, but we’re going offer much better accommodations for one lucky reader and their guest.

Until March 20th, 2020, we are accepting entries to win a three-night stay right on the famous Fort Lauderdale Beach at the W Fort Lauderdale during the weekend of Pride of the Americas. AND – just added this week, the winner will also receive a pair VIP passes to the Pride of the Americas Beach Festival VIP Area for April 25 and 26, 2020, courtesy of Pride Fort Lauderdale.

To know more about the Pride of the Americas 2020 Contest, head over to the entry page at instinctmagazine.com/prideamericas/ where we’ll take all your necessary information.

But what is going on during Pride of the Americas besides men in the sun and partying with fellow LGBTQ+ peeps from all over the world? Here’s a schedule that can also be found on the Pride of the Americas 2020 information page.

Tuesday, April 21

Women’s Arts Event, 6 p.m., Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, Fort Lauderdale

Official Afterparty Wednesday, April 22

Earth Day Volunteer Experience, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Inspiring Progress: Advocacy in the Americas Conference, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Opening VIP Reception, 6 p.m., Museum of Discovery & Science, Fort Lauderdale

Opening Ceremonies & Concert, 8 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Official Afterparty Thursday, April 23

Spotlight on Seniors: Aging in the Americas, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (shared luncheon with Health Symposium)

LGBT+ Health & Wellness Symposium: HIV/AIDS in the Americas, 12 – 4 p.m.

Pride of the Americas Day of Service, 9 a.m., Feeding South Florida, Pembroke Park

Runway Fashion Show, 8 p.m., Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino, Hollywood

Official Afterparty Friday, April 24

Pride of the Americas Business Conference, 9 a.m., Citrix, Fort Lauderdale

Transgender Issues Summit, 1 p.m.

Night on the Drive, 6 p.m.- late, Wilton Manors

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida Concert, 8 p.m., Sunshine Cathedral, Fort Lauderdale

Official Afterparty Saturday, April 25

Rainbow 5K Run, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Pride of the Americas Parade, 11 a. m., SR A1A, Fort Lauderdale Beach

Beach Festival, 12 – 8 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Trans Youth/Parent Workshop, 2 p.m.

Diversity Honors, 6 p.m., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida Concert, 8 p.m., Sunshine Cathedral, Fort Lauderdale

Official Afterparty Sunday, April 26

Faith and Pride Service, 11 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

Beach Festival and Fireworks, 12-8 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

MAKE YOUR PLANS NOW AND ENTER

For more information, visit sunny.org/PrideAmericas

Connect with us: @VisitLauderdale

Photos supplied by Q Digital | GFL CVB