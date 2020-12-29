HOT

Instagram Deleted The Shirtless Violinist's Couple's Account For Impersonation

Photog Afif Kattan on Shooting Hotties Like Teddy Torres

The Quartet Will Be Down One Member With Kim Cattrall Not Returning To The Show

Max Parker Confirms He's Gay & Shacked Up With 'Emmerdale' Costar

Woof! 20 Deliciously Furry Dudes to Follow on Instagram in 2021

Credit: Alex Tikas Instagram

It’s freezing outside. Now would be a good time to find a hunky, hairy and deliciously sexy guy to keep you warm both indoors and out as the winter season continues on.

Furry men (otherwise known as bears, cubs, muscle bears, the list goes on) have, in my opinion, gradually become the norm in gay society for the past several years. 

For so long it was the Bel Ami kind of twinkish bodies that were primarily desired in our community. Nothing wrong with that, of course, but different types have since emerged which has leveled out the romantic and sexual playing field in the world we live in.

So if this is the kind of stud you are, or have a major interest in, we are here to help. Check out 25 dreamy guys, who are the definition of hirsute, that you should be following on Instagram. Kick back,  double tap and enjoy all of what they have to offer as you repeatedly say “woof” the further down you go. 

Will McKinney-Raphelt

Ruben Rodriguez

Hunter Harden

Rodrigo Di Biase

Chubby Tanuki

Samuel Tan

Alex Tikas

Phillip Evelyn II

Jonathan Bardzik

Luiz Conejo

Daniel Franzese 

Justin Russo

Miguel Moreno 

Derrick Woods-Morrow

Nate The Cub

Ett 

Keysson Vieira Fernandes

Mike Flanagan

Joe Xi 

Marc Coleman

