20 Year Old Has A Sweet Spot For Sugar Daddy 36 Years His Senior

Use what you’ve got, to get what you want!

But to put it in sweeter terms, Sugaring – the relationship between a younger person and a much older, established, and wealthier person, has been around since the 17th Century, according to Wikipedia.

While it may not be for everyone, sugar dating is very much still a real thing to this day. And there’s a slew of sugar babies that have been open and honest about their experiences with sugar “providers.” One of those sugar babies that’s helping to keep this source of easy income alive and well is 20 year old Xavior.

Xavior, who lives in South, Texas – is dating a sugar daddy 36 years his senior. The two met on the popular dating app Grindr. And here we were thinking that Grindr was only suitable for instant (no strings attached) gratification. While I’m not certain if it was love at first sight, the relationship was compelling enough for Xavior to drop out of college to live a life of “leisure” with his new Grindr match.

According to LADbible, Xavior receives an allowance of $1,500 a month and all of his expenses paid (including rent and bills). He must be one really sweet sugar baby, considering the two have not consummated their relationship yet.

“Our arrangement was centered more around an emotional connection…I didn’t want to give it up easily and him leave me.”

Now, while I’m sure the dynamics of each sugar dating relationship is different, be it a relationship centered more around companionship or one that’s more transactional – it’s pretty incredible that Xavior was able to secure such a generous sugar daddy without ever having to have sex with him.

“He got frustrated in the beginning because I wouldn’t even allow him to touch my hand or hug me so I started to loosen up…we are very intimate now but still have not had sex. That time will come.”

The anonymous sugar daddy, now divorced from his ex-wife – moved in with Xavior into his apartment. Xavior claims they decided to move in together so that they could focus on their relationship and life together.

The 20-year old also told LADbible that he will focus on college “later” but he’s having “fun” at the moment. Xavior admits that being spoiled in such a way is turning him into a “monster” and making him a lot more high maintenance – yet still, the two never get into any type of fights or disagreements.

“He makes my life easier so I don’t mind having him around. We work well together, never argue. Well, he never argues with me.”

Well, it sounds like the young college drop out has mastered the art of being a sugar baby. Maybe Xavior is one hell of a dinner date or perhaps he keeps an immaculate home? Either way, the two are seemingly happy in their mutually beneficial relationship. Xavior even has plans for their future, saying he plans on letting his 56 year old sugar daddy finally “hit it for his birthday”. Such a thoughtful gift.

Do you think Xavior’s relationship with his 56-year old boyfriend is a match made in sugar dating heaven? Would you consider dipping your toes into the sugar dating pool?

