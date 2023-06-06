2000’s Star Sets Instagram on Fire… Again!

I don’t want to be anything other than… Chad Michael Murray’s sweatpants.

The actor, age 41, is showing there’s nothing wrong with hitting midlife as seen in the new shirtless video shared by his wife, Sarah Roemer. Set to a classic Beatles tune, Chad is barefoot and bare-chested as he slowly closes the doors (possibly?) leading into their home.

Watch the short clip just below.

Do I see ‘something’ else in the clip or am I just reaching aka hoping for a glimpse at Chad Michael’s Murray. Let me know in the comments!

A two-time Teen Choice Award Winner, Chad is one of the few actors who have flawlessly transitioned from teen heartthrob to bonafide performer. Although his biggest claims to success were found in the 2000’s with roles in Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill, he’s maintained a sizeable presence in Hollywood for the last decade with parts in Agent Carter, Chose, Riverdale and Star.

Currently he can be found on CTV drama Sullivan’s Crossing.

Let’s take a look at his most recent shirtless snaps below!

