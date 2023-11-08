2006’s ‘Boy Culture’ Is Back for a Super Steamy Sequel!

by

The 2006 film ‘Boy Culture’ returns for a TV series sequel, and original stars Derek Magyar and Darryl Stephens are reprising their roles as X and Andrew, respectively.

(c) Instagram: @derekmagyar
Advertisement

The synopsis of ‘Boy Culture: Generation X’ via Attitude reads:

“More than a decade after the events of the first film, Boy Culture: Generation X finds X (Magyar) and Andrew (Stephens), the on-again, off-again couple, now both 40, broken up and tensely sharing a home out of financial necessity.

When X attempts to plunge back into his previous job as a sex worker, he’s in for a rude awakening — he’s no longer the flavor of the month, and the entire industry has been transformed by changing attitudes, online platforms, and PrEP. X reluctantly turns to a bratty Gen Z twink named Chayce (Jason Caceres) to guide him back into the business.”

(c) Dekkoo Films / Boy Culture: Generation X
Advertisement

In the trailer, we can see how Magyar’s character struggles to adapt to the changes of his job as a male escort. Him and his ex-partner Andrew can also be seen exploring love, sex and relationships in the modern dating scene.

Moreover, co-writer Matthew Rettenmund noted that the sequel addresses various themes, including race, age-gap issues, safe sex, bisexuality, and social media. ‘Boy Culture: Generation X is now available for streaming on YouTube, Amazon U.S./U.K., Google, Samsung, Apple, and Roku, among other platforms via Dekkoo.

You can watch the official trailer here:

Source: attitude.co.uk

Leave a Comment