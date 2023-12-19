2023 Grindr Unwrapped Out Now!

Every year streaming platforms release user statistics for the year through their wrapped or replay features that provide users with a personalized summary of their listening habits over the past year. fun and interactive way to reflect on their music preferences, discover new artists, and share their listening statistics with friends on social media. The features often include shareable graphics and playlists, making it easy for users to showcase their music tastes.

Well just like music favorites, you might be wondering what other statistics rank the highest on your favorite apps. Like Grindr, for example, has some very telling information about the global phenomenon of the leading gay dating app.

Ever wondered what country has the highest % of foot lovers? Or looking to see who won the coveted #1 spot for Tops and Bottoms in 2023? If so, Grindr has the answers!

2023 was a BIG year for Grindr and there was plenty to be unwrapped. With more than 100 billion chats, more than 13 billion taps sent and more than 1 billion private albums shared, Grindr users were getting busy all across the globe.

Since 2020, Grindr’s UNWRAPPED report has taken a peek at what users loved and experienced both in-and-out of the app. Breaking down anonymous data that includes the kinks, twinks and trends within the LGBTQIA+ community, GRINDR UNWRAPPED serves as a way of celebrating their user community around the world!

Here are the results for the 2023 GRINDR UNWRAPPED. Where are you in these stats?

POSITIONS

Highest % of tops

Trinidad & Tobago

Kenya

China

Myanmar

Greece

Highest % of bottoms

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

Denmark

Finland

Highest % of vers

Finland

Austria

Germany

Australia

Hungary

Highest % of sides

Singapore

Philippines

China

Kenya

New Zealand

Highest % of femme tops (tops who also have “femme” or “sissy” tag)

Ireland

UK

US

Australia

New Zealand

Highest % of hung bottoms

France

UK

Canada

US

Ireland

KINKS

Highest % of feet lovers (profiles with “feet” tag)

Italy

Germany

UK

France

US

Highest % of pit lovers (“pit” tag)

Germany

France

Brazil

Morocco

UK

Highest % of “vanilla” lovers (“vanilla” tag)

UK

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

Ireland

Highest % of pups and pup-lovers (“pup” tag – puppy puddle!)

Venezuela

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Colombia

Mexico

Highest % of leather lovers

Netherlands

Belgium

Panama

Switzerland

UK

COMMUNITY

Highest % of bears

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Nigeria

UAE

Greece

Highest % of twinks

Netherlands

Belgium

Brazil

Switzerland

UK

Highest % of daddies

US

Nigeria

Australia

Venezuela

Canada

Highest % of geeks

France

Canada

US

Brazil

Belgium

TRAVEL

Most “Explored” cities

London

Paris

Mexico City

Bogotá

Manchester

Most active cities (cities who use the app the most days each month)

Thessaloniki

Milan

Rome

Turin

Berlin

ACTIVITY / ACTION

Activity by the numbers (globally 2023)

More than 100 billion chats sent

More than 13 billion taps sent

More than 1 billion private albums shared

Most popular tags displayed on profiles

Discreet

Bi

FWB

Kissing

Anon

Most popular tags searched

Hung

Trans

BB

Dom

Feet

FF (#6 if we need an alt)

Most popular time on the app, globally

6pm

Sundays

Highest % of open relationships

South Korea

Nigeria

Pakistan

Malaysia

Switzerland

Highest % of users who share private albums

Kuwait

Portugal

Qatar

Ireland

Greece

Highest % of “yes please” to NSFW pics

US

Canada

Finland

Australia

Norway

AT LEAST BUY ME A DRINK FIRST

Highest % of “no” to NSFW pics

Kenya

South Africa

Nigeria

India

Italy

Most-used (most-displayed?) profile songs

“WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande) – Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

“HEATED” – Beyoncé

In addition to anonymous activity data from its 13 million monthly users, Grindr surveyed more than 10,000 users on their top pop culture moments of 2023—from the ultimate gay gasp to the biggest babygirl. The resulting report provides a deeper look into global behavioral trends and all the tea on current events in the pop culture landscape.

Best of 2023 – Grindr UNWRAPPED Survey Results:

Gay Gasp of the Year

Troye Sivan’s drag in “One of Your Girls” video Bad Bunny’s nude selfie The Lizzo accusations Beyoncé at Taylor premiere / Taylor at Beyoncé premiere George Santos spends campaign funds on OnlyFans and Botox

Song of the Year

“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus “Rush” – Troye Sivan “Kill Bill” – SZA “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)” – Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Tension – Kylie Minogue Something to Give Each Other – Troye Sivan Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj SOS – SZA

Show of the Year

Heartstopper

White Lotus

Drag Race

The Last of Us

Fellow Travelers

Movie of the Year

Barbie

Red, White & Royal Blue

Oppenheimer

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Podcast of the Year

The Bald and the Beautiful – Trixie and Katya Just Trish – Trisha Paytas Why Won’t You Date Me? – Nicole Byer Race Chaser – Willam and Alaska Thunderfuck Very Delta – Delta Work

Biggest Serve of the Year

All of Beyoncé’s outfits on the Renaissance Tour Britney’s dance with knives Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance Taylor Swift’s stage dive The Met Gala Cockroach

Drag Moment of the Year

Troye Sivan in “One of Your Girls” video Anetra walks that f—ing duck Jimbo wins Drag Race All Stars George Santos as Kitara Jessica Wild “Taco Tuesday”

OnlyFans of the Year

Rhyheim Shabazz Malik Delgaty Diego Barros Tyler Wu Reno Gold

Biggest IJBOL (I just burst out laughing) of the Year

“These gays, they’re trying to murder me” “Gimme One Margarita, I’ma Open My Legs” Timothy Chalamet as Wonka “Angela Bassett did the thing” The M3GAN dance

Biggest Babygirl of the Year

Harry Styles Pedro Pascal Jacob Elordi Charlie Puth Lewis Hamilton

Mother of the Year

Beyoncé Taylor Swift Dolly Parton Kylie Minogue Madonna

Hottest Man of the Year

Henry Cavill Lil Nas X Troye Sivan Luke Evans Jonathan Bailey

LGBTQ Win of the Year

Kim Petras wins a Grammy Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture Mauritius decriminalizes being LGBTQ+ Taylor Swift as Time’s “Person of theYear” Iceland bans conversion therapy

Source: Grindr