2023 Grindr Unwrapped Out Now!

Every year streaming platforms release user statistics for the year through their wrapped or replay features that provide users with a personalized summary of their listening habits over the past year. fun and interactive way to reflect on their music preferences, discover new artists, and share their listening statistics with friends on social media. The features often include shareable graphics and playlists, making it easy for users to showcase their music tastes.
Well just like music favorites, you might be wondering what other statistics rank the highest on your favorite apps. Like Grindr, for example, has some very telling information about the global phenomenon of the leading gay dating app.
Ever wondered what country has the highest % of foot lovers? Or looking to see who won the coveted #1 spot for Tops and Bottoms in 2023? If so, Grindr has the answers!
2023 was a BIG year for Grindr and there was plenty to be unwrapped. With more than 100 billion chats, more than 13 billion taps sent and more than 1 billion private albums shared, Grindr users were getting busy all across the globe.
Since 2020, Grindr’s UNWRAPPED report has taken a peek at what users loved and experienced both in-and-out of the app. Breaking down anonymous data that includes the kinks, twinks and trends within the LGBTQIA+ community, GRINDR UNWRAPPED serves as a way of celebrating their user community around the world!
Here are the results for the 2023 GRINDR UNWRAPPED. Where are you in these stats?
- POSITIONS
Highest % of tops
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Kenya
- China
- Myanmar
- Greece
Highest % of bottoms
- South Korea
- Japan
- Vietnam
- Denmark
- Finland
Highest % of vers
- Finland
- Austria
- Germany
- Australia
- Hungary
Highest % of sides
- Singapore
- Philippines
- China
- Kenya
- New Zealand
Highest % of femme tops (tops who also have “femme” or “sissy” tag)
- Ireland
- UK
- US
- Australia
- New Zealand
Highest % of hung bottoms
- France
- UK
- Canada
- US
- Ireland
- KINKS
Highest % of feet lovers (profiles with “feet” tag)
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- France
- US
Highest % of pit lovers (“pit” tag)
- Germany
- France
- Brazil
- Morocco
- UK
Highest % of “vanilla” lovers (“vanilla” tag)
- UK
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Canada
- Ireland
Highest % of pups and pup-lovers (“pup” tag – puppy puddle!)
- Venezuela
- Bolivia
- Costa Rica
- Colombia
- Mexico
Highest % of leather lovers
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Panama
- Switzerland
- UK
- COMMUNITY
Highest % of bears
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Nigeria
- UAE
- Greece
Highest % of twinks
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Switzerland
- UK
Highest % of daddies
- US
- Nigeria
- Australia
- Venezuela
- Canada
Highest % of geeks
- France
- Canada
- US
- Brazil
- Belgium
- TRAVEL
Most “Explored” cities
- London
- Paris
- Mexico City
- Bogotá
- Manchester
Most active cities (cities who use the app the most days each month)
- Thessaloniki
- Milan
- Rome
- Turin
- Berlin
- ACTIVITY / ACTION
Activity by the numbers (globally 2023)
- More than 100 billion chats sent
- More than 13 billion taps sent
- More than 1 billion private albums shared
Most popular tags displayed on profiles
- Discreet
- Bi
- FWB
- Kissing
- Anon
Most popular tags searched
- Hung
- Trans
- BB
- Dom
- Feet
- FF (#6 if we need an alt)
Most popular time on the app, globally
- 6pm
- Sundays
Highest % of open relationships
- South Korea
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Malaysia
- Switzerland
Highest % of users who share private albums
- Kuwait
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Ireland
- Greece
Highest % of “yes please” to NSFW pics
- US
- Canada
- Finland
- Australia
- Norway
AT LEAST BUY ME A DRINK FIRST
Highest % of “no” to NSFW pics
- Kenya
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- India
- Italy
Most-used (most-displayed?) profile songs
- “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
- “7 rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande) – Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
- “HEATED” – Beyoncé
In addition to anonymous activity data from its 13 million monthly users, Grindr surveyed more than 10,000 users on their top pop culture moments of 2023—from the ultimate gay gasp to the biggest babygirl. The resulting report provides a deeper look into global behavioral trends and all the tea on current events in the pop culture landscape.
Best of 2023 – Grindr UNWRAPPED Survey Results:
Gay Gasp of the Year
- Troye Sivan’s drag in “One of Your Girls” video
- Bad Bunny’s nude selfie
- The Lizzo accusations
- Beyoncé at Taylor premiere / Taylor at Beyoncé premiere
- George Santos spends campaign funds on OnlyFans and Botox
Song of the Year
- “Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “Rush” – Troye Sivan
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
- “Karma (feat. Ice Spice)” – Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
- Tension – Kylie Minogue
- Something to Give Each Other – Troye Sivan
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
- SOS – SZA
Show of the Year
- Heartstopper
- White Lotus
- Drag Race
- The Last of Us
- Fellow Travelers
Movie of the Year
- Barbie
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Oppenheimer
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Podcast of the Year
- The Bald and the Beautiful – Trixie and Katya
- Just Trish – Trisha Paytas
- Why Won’t You Date Me? – Nicole Byer
- Race Chaser – Willam and Alaska Thunderfuck
- Very Delta – Delta Work
Biggest Serve of the Year
- All of Beyoncé’s outfits on the Renaissance Tour
- Britney’s dance with knives
- Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance
- Taylor Swift’s stage dive
- The Met Gala Cockroach
Drag Moment of the Year
- Troye Sivan in “One of Your Girls” video
- Anetra walks that f—ing duck
- Jimbo wins Drag Race All Stars
- George Santos as Kitara
- Jessica Wild “Taco Tuesday”
OnlyFans of the Year
- Rhyheim Shabazz
- Malik Delgaty
- Diego Barros
- Tyler Wu
- Reno Gold
Biggest IJBOL (I just burst out laughing) of the Year
- “These gays, they’re trying to murder me”
- “Gimme One Margarita, I’ma Open My Legs”
- Timothy Chalamet as Wonka
- “Angela Bassett did the thing”
- The M3GAN dance
Biggest Babygirl of the Year
- Harry Styles
- Pedro Pascal
- Jacob Elordi
- Charlie Puth
- Lewis Hamilton
Mother of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift
- Dolly Parton
- Kylie Minogue
- Madonna
Hottest Man of the Year
- Henry Cavill
- Lil Nas X
- Troye Sivan
- Luke Evans
- Jonathan Bailey
LGBTQ Win of the Year
- Kim Petras wins a Grammy
- Everything Everywhere All At Once wins Best Picture
- Mauritius decriminalizes being LGBTQ+
- Taylor Swift as Time’s “Person of theYear”
- Iceland bans conversion therapy
