21 Gay Favorite Songs That Turn 21 In 2021: Janet, Destiny’s Child & More

It’s hard to believe that some songs that my generation (the early millennials) used to jam to are two decades old.

Many of us are starting to transition into the daddy phases in our lives now which is far different compared to how we were when these tracks came out.

We are talking about the times when JNCO jeans were popular, reality television was just beginning, Total Request Live was one of our favorite shows and squeaky pop music ruled our radio stations.

2001 brought us so many amazing tracks that are beyond adored by the gay community. We are still bopping to many all this time later where the artists behind them are considered to be icons at this point in their career.

So without further ado, here are 21 gay favorite songs that officially turn 20 in 2021. Enjoy!

Janet Jackson: “All For You”

Jennifer Lopez Featuring Ja Rule: “I’m Real Remix”

Willa Ford: “I Wanna Be Bad”

Destiny’s Child: “Survivor”

Mariah Carey: “Loverboy”

Eden’s Crush: “Get Over Yourself”

Debelah Morgan: “Dance With Me”

Jessica Simpson: “Irresistible”

Toya: “I Do”

Eve Featuring Gwen Stefani: “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

Alicia Keys: “Fallin”

Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Pink, Mya & Missy Elliott: “Lady Marmalade”

Jennifer Lopez: “Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

Dream: “He Loves U Not”

Mary J. Blige: “Family Affair”

Madonna: “Don’t Tell Me”

Missy Elliott: “Get Ur Freak On”

Craig David: “Fill Me In”

Mya: “Case Of The Ex”

O-Town: “All Or Nothing”

*NSYNC: “This I Promise You”