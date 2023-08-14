21-Year-Old Barack Obama Opens Up About Gay Sex Fantasies

In a 40-year-old letter penned by Barack Obama at age 21, the former US president opened up about his fantasies of making love with men.

The letter was written to his college girlfriend Alex McNear in November 1982, and it resurfaced in historian David Garrow’s biography, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama”. In the letter, Obama expressed:

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life.”

“You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” he admitted.

The 44th US president further wrote,

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency.”

Meanwhile, Garrow noted that there is nothing unusual about young Obama’s sexual fantasies.

“I’m a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it’s ‘public record’ news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!,” he told New York Post via email.

Moreover, the letter is now under Emory University’s ownership, and they do not allow anyone to take photos or remove it. Instead, Garrow’s friend Harvey Klehr was the one who transcribed the paragraphs and sent it to the historian.

