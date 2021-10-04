22% Of All Hate Crimes In Florida Are LGBTQ Related

Not the best news to wake up to on a Monday morning, but what else is new? Seems hate crimes against the queer community are once again on the rise. And in the state of Florida, {oh Florida why is it always Florida}, LGBTQ hate crimes are up a whopping TWENTY-TWO percent. 22% is a HUGE number. Is this seriously going to be something we are dealing with forever? I have been marching and protesting for gay rights for twenty years – when is it ever going to end?

As a survivor of hate violence, I understand how gay or trans ‘panic defense’ can be used as a legal strategy to justify or excuse violence towards LGBTQ people– it happened to me in 2003. This week, @LeaderBookFL & I filed bills banning ‘panic defense’.https://t.co/nd9OGgIANO — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 1, 2021

According to the South Florida Caribbean News,

“Second only to race, LGBT crimes are the most common category of hate crime in Florida. Sexual orientation-related hate crimes have surpassed religion, putting the LGBT community particularly at risk in Florida. In response, Floridian laws have increased the penalties for hate crimes towards the LGBT community. Transgenders have been increasingly included in such hate crime laws too, thus getting similar protection to the gay community, along with hate towards certain gender identities.”

The statistics get even worse as the Miami Herald reported that “Florida continues to lag behind many other states in hate crime reporting.” Think of how many more hate crimes have happened to our queer brothers and sisters that have NOT been reported. The South Florida Caribbean News also noted that,

“Much of the LGBT community feel unsafe in Florida regardless, but the crime statistics fail to appropriately represent why. Whilst reporting is likely improving due to the pressure from the community, there is still an issue of under- and misreporting. Of course, attacks against LGBT failing to be reported as hate crimes makes the issue harder to tackle, as the statistics aren’t helping make the case for the LGBT community.”

Where do we go from here? I don’t know the answer but I do know enough is enough.

Second only to race, crimes against the LGBTQ community are the most common category of hate crime in Florida. Sexual orientation-related hate crimes have surpassed religion, putting the LGBT community particularly at risk in Florida. https://t.co/MfL0TW9ycb — ActionLink: The Center Action Network (@LGBTActionLink) October 4, 2021

Look up how many abuse and murder against the LGBTQ community has happened in just your state. Even if it’s 1% that is too much. There should be no abuse/murder towards them. Its called HATE CRIMES. — MissBixxy (@MissBixxy) October 1, 2021

When was the last time that his happened — Kurtis (@stonemount10) September 25, 2021

Teaching kids it’s okay and normal if they are part of the LGBTQ+ community is indeed social engineering. Removing the hate people teach each their kids is important. Leads to fewer hate crimes, friend. — Cryptid Arts (Commissions Open) (@Cryptid_Critter) September 25, 2021

Sources: Miami Herald, South Florida Caribbean News