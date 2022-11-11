24 Hours to Turn Up the Heat in Vegas

It’s never a bad time to visit Las Vegas! Whether you love to soak up the desert heat in the summer or bundle up in the colder months–Sin City has everything you need to make your visit memorable. Sometimes even a quick stop in Las Vegas can prove to be a well worth-it trip!

On a recent trip to Las Vegas, there was no time to waste since I was only in town for a day. With this in mind, I headed to the northern strip to check out SAHARA Las Vegas, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year!

Food and drinks, relaxation, and amazing pools–all make SAHARA the perfect destination for 24-hours in Las Vegas. But the pièce de résistance? SAHARA is home to Magic Mike Live, the original Las Vegas residency for the show inspired by the Magic Mike movies and Finding Magic Mike on HBO Max.

Over its 70-year history, the world-renowned SAHARA Las Vegas resort and casino has hosted prominent entertainers, celebrities and world leaders, including The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Elizabeth Taylor, Eleanor Roosevelt, Johnny Carson, Judy Garland, Liberace, Clint Eastwood, Cher, Nancy Wilson, Bon Jovi and more. The property’s interior and exterior were also featured in 1960’s “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Not convinced yet? Check out everything that went down in these 24-hours at SAHARA Las Vegas!

REST | SAHARA Hotel

During this trip to Las Vegas, a stay in SAHARA’s Alexandria Tower was a nice surprise. I walked into a huge room with plush bedding and warm accents overlooking the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The Alexandria Tower also features an exclusive rooftop pool with close access to Amina Spa and Fitness Center.

ENJOY | Zeffer’s Café

Offering an elevated casual dining experience crafted by SAHARA’s Executive Chef, the menu offers recognizable breakfast and lunch favorites and staple comfort food dishes, all with a unique twist.

Breakfast dish highlights include classics like the CHICKEN & WAFFLE, featuring fried chicken breast, home-style waffle and a house-made spicy maple syrup; and SHRIMP’N GRITS, made with cajun-spiced shrimp, bacon, bell peppers, and mascarpone-cheddar grits.

If you ask me, one of the top items is the Grand Marnier French Toast which is made with brioche and topped with fresh berries, Grand Marnier whipped mascarpone, and candied orange.

RECHARGE | AZILO Ultra Pool

AZILO at SAHARA is Las Vegas’ most immersive Ultra Pool, offering an intimate poolside experience, sexy Moroccan decor, lush greens, and an alluring atmosphere where music elevates the senses. AZILO seduces your heart and soul, submerging you into a beautiful desert sanctuary.

Take the time to recharge in a poolside cabana and order one of their signature drinks!

RELAX | Amina Spa

In need of a break from the action? Amina Spa is just the place. Located on the second floor of the exquisite Alexandria Tower, Amina Spa offers signature treatments that will leave you feeling refreshed and ready to hit the Strip again. Select your method of relaxation from massages to anti-aging facials that rejuvenate from head to toe.

I recommend the 50-minute hot stone massage which increases circulation and loosens tight muscles by incorporating warm stones throughout the length of your body during a traditional massage.

Go on…treat yourself!

INDULGE | Chickie’s & Pete’s

Hailed as ESPN’s #1 Sports Bar in North America, Chickie’s & Pete’s inside SAHARA Las Vegas is the first West Coast outpost of the Philadelphia-based concept that’s a favorite among both athletes and fans.

If sports isn’t your thing, the food will keep you happy! The venue is popular for its unique sports bar experience as it is for its famous Crabfries, lobster rolls, and elevated bar cuisine.

TURN UP THE HEAT | MAGIC MIKE LIVE

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. This first-class experience features some of the world’s sexiest, most talented guys performing heart-racing dance routines in front of, above and all around you. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent. In other words, it’s got basically everything.

We interviewed Finding Magic Mike winner Johnny Dutch earlier this year and finally got to see Johnny shake his stuff in the Las Vegas show. Do yourself a favor and free your magic at MAGIC MIKE LIVE.