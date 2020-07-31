The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards took place virtually for the first time ever on Thursday, July 30. They join many other ceremonies that have had to adjust things in a big way due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

It streamed live on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube page where several major stars showed up and showed out from the comfort of their own homes.

Some of the biggest winners included openly gay rapper Lil Nas X who scored Outstanding Music Artist, Pose which took home Outstanding Dramatic Series and Schitt’s Creek which won Outstanding Comedy Series.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union presented Pose with its award while talking about their transgender daughter Zaya, 12. “We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child. Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth. I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

Newly engaged Demi Lovato also made an appearance while introducing Shea Diamond who performed “I Am America”. “I specifically want to remind trans youth that you matter. I know things are crazy hard right now, and you may not have your usual support system around you…but don’t let anyone, especially the Trump administration, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be,” the “Cool For The Summer” singer said. “Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we’re out here fighting for you.”

The event ended on a truly amazing note when Chloe X Halle performed “Do It” with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls.

A list of all the winners can be seen below.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: Rafiki (Film Movement)

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character): “Two Doors Down” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride (YouTube)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]: The Bravest Knight (Hulu) and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One? (MTV)

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X, 7 (Columbia)

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O’Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds (Private Division)

Outstanding Broadway Production: The Inheritance, by Matthew Lopez

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Am I Next? Trans and Targeted” Nightline (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts” by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “The Trans Obituaries Project” by Raquel Willis (OUT)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your ‘Out of Wedlock’ Kids Aren’t Citizens” by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Stonewall 50: The Revolution” produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimons, Victor Limjoco (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease

Special Recognition: Special (Netflix)

Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor, Los Angeles Blade

Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine [TIE]: “Después de Stonewall” (CNN en Español) and “Orgullo” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Interview: “Cómo y Cuándo Salir del Clóset” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: “Amor Sin Condición” Noticiero Univision 33 (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: “Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano” por Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism – Video or Multimedia “América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad” por David Casasús (EFE)