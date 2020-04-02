5 Things You May Not Know About Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage

Tiger King, along with the social simulation video game series Animal Crossing, have been two of the most talked about things online amid everyone stuck at home in self-isolation over the past month.

Joe Exotic, the eccentric and over-the-top star of the Netflix docu-series, has left millions in a state of awe and confusion over who he is. The world of (real name) Joe Maldonado-Passage is full of polygamy, drug abuse, and a woman who quite possibly (allegedly) fed her second husband to the tigers.

Dillon Passage, one of Joe’s four husbands and someone he is still married to this day (they wed on December 11, 2017) was a character that fans did not know too much about. This was due to the docu-series only giving the information about him that’s relevant to the story.

Here comes Andy Cohen to the rescue! The Watch What Happens Live host, who has spent a decade asking celebrities and reality stars some truly uncomfortable and hilarious questions, did that with Dillon during his chat with him on his Radio Andy show on Wednesday, April 1.

Here are 5 things you may not know about one of the most talked about people in the world right now.

1: Top, bottom or vers? Dillon said he likes “both equally”. Moving on.

2: He’s still in love with Joe all these years later. The 24-year-old hotel bartender confessed that he’s “very loyal” to his husband. “He’s been with my through my darkest times,” Passage recalled, “and I’m not going to just dip out and abandon him when he needs me most.”

3: His mom is almost the same age as Joe. Dillon has a thing for daddies, apparently, and his loved ones didn’t mind at all although his mother was “shocked” when he first met Mr. Exotic. He also added that his sister’s family visited the zoo sometimes.

4: He & Joe differ on the world of S&M. Joe is into, as Rihanna puts it, “chains and whips”, but its something that doesn’t excite Dillon that much. “We never actually did anything like that,” he said, which left Cohen in disbelief. “He never asked me to either, but I knew he had done that in previous relationships.”

5: His nipples are no longer pierced. But Andrew Cuomo‘s are?