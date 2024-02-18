55 Year Old Rapper Celebrates Birthday with Shirtless Selfie

If I’m being honest, I haven’t thought of Birdman – real name Bryan Christopher Williams – since I was in high school during the mid-2000s. That all changed today when the rapper and producer shared a shirtless snap to Instagram in celebration of his 55th birthday.

The multi-platinum rapper and co-founder of Cash Money Records turned 55 on February 15th, and while he’s currently semi-retired from music, his body is obviously working full time to look that good. He’s the prime example of “age is nothing but a number.”

Let’s take a look, shall we?

An oil tycoon, a clothing line owner and the ex-fiance of R&B goddess Toni Braxton, having a banging body is just one of the many accomplishments this New Orleans native can add to his resume. Because, look, it’s not always about big abs, sometimes it’s about having a little thiccness.

Whether as a solo artist or 1/2 of hip-hop’s Big Tymers. Birdman has a number of hits under his belt including “Stuntin’ Like My Dadd” with Lil Wayne and “Money to Blow” with Drake. In 2002, he nearly secured a top 10 hit with “Still Fly.”

Now… When can we get that Benzino style VPL mirror selfie? I’m just saying!

Are you a fan of Birdman? Sound off in the comments and let me know!