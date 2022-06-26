6 Years After Pulse, Norway is Reeling from its Own Shooting

It’s rather poignant that Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot started with a gay club shooting considering the events of last night’s unfortunate events in Norway.

At 1:14am on June 25th, London Pub, one of the biggest gay clubs in Norway, erupted into chaos as a murderer started shooting at the popular spot’s patrons. Oslo police were quick to arrive on the scene and apprehended the assailant in just three minutes. However, in that short span of time, the assailant was able to murder 2 innocent people and wounded an estimated 22 bystanders.

Oslo cancelled its annual Pride Parade in wake of the event. Norway has been an advocate for gay rights and a safe space for gay people for almost 2 decades. Gay marriage was made legal there in 2009.

London Pub made a short statement on its Facebook page, saying:

Tonight’s shooting is absolutely horrific and pure evil. Our thoughts go to the dead, injured and relatives. All employees in London [Pub] are safe and physically unharmed. Take care of each other during this time.

According to CNN, the shooter was “known to police” prior to the incident, but only had minor convictions. He is currently charged with murder, attempted murder and terroristic acts. Though he originally hails from Iran, police stated that he is being changed with terroristic acts because he targeted a specific community with intent to cause fear, not because of his country of origin.

Police are working with government officials to decide if any further attacks against the gay community are on the horizon during Pride Month.

Our hearts go out to Oslo and to everyone affected by the horrible attack the night before the Oslo Pride parade. 💖 Love more. Always. pic.twitter.com/AsOrEhJGIw — Indiefjord (@indiefjord) June 25, 2022

Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, made a statement to the public where he said:

This day, June 25th, we were to celebrate love, we were to fill the streets in the colors of the rainbow, we were to showcase our community and our freedom. Instead, we are filled with grief. Let there be no doubt. We are a community, we are a diverse and strong community, and we will never be threatened or give up our values.

The shooting in Oslo, Norway happens just 6 years after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida which claimed the lives of 49 innocent people on June 12, 2016.

May the survivors and families of victims find peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with you!

Sources: CNN, The Advocate