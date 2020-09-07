61% Of Australian Gay Employees Hide Their Sexuality At Work

Most LGBTQ workers in Australian survey feel it’s not safe to come out to their co-workers and employers.

This information was revealed in a recent report called Diversity And Inclusion in the Workplace, according to the Star Observer. The research for this survey came from US-based job search engine Indeed and was conducted over YouGov in February 2020. Indeed surveyed 1,512 participants and the results found that there’s a need for more LGBTQ-inclusivity in the workplace.

The results found that 61% of LGBTQ employees hide their sexual orientation at work, 14% hide their gender identity, and 14% hide their disability. Meanwhile, 1 in 5 or 19% of respondents said that queer employees receive mistreatment a work. Conversely, 74% said their workplace treats everyone equally.

“It’s challenging for the majority of people to empathise with the impact that ‘being in the closet’ has on a lived experience, especially at work. It is one point for a workplace to be inclusive as a whole, but it can be the immediate day-to-day team or a few key people amplifying the ingrained feeling that being out and open at work carries risk,” Jay Munro, Indeed’s Head of Career Insights said of the survey.

When it comes to employees and job searchers, diversity and inclusion are important. In fact, the survey found that 80% of respondents look for a workplace that promotes diversity and inclusion.

As the Australian government’s website states:

Despite that, some LGBTQ employees and job seekers feel there are plenty of workplaces that still discriminate. In response to ot this, Munro recommended a top-down approach that starts with a workplace’s leadership.

“Smart organisations are not just looking for new inclusion initiatives for internal culture, but are extending their policies and initiatives to directly attract new talent and find greater visibility with job searchers as a diverse and inclusive workplace,” pointed out Munro. “Additionally, it’s important to hire diversely at all levels to bring unique experiences and perspectives to your organisation. Establishing a zero-tolerance policy on bullying is also key in ensuring the safety of all workers. To build a strong culture, encouraging and respecting each person’s idea is critical to creating a truly diverse and inclusive workplace. Lastly, promote your own Diversity and Inclusion practices to serve as a consistent reminder.”

