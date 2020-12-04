7 Black Gay Celebrity Couples To Love & Follow

It’s not every day that we get to see Black Gay Love between celebrities. And while there are more and more openly gay Black celebs by the day, there aren’t that many Black gay couples. So, here’s a quick list of some Black Gay Love from Hollywood and other high profile places.

1. Justice Smith and Nicholas L. Ashe

Earlier this year, Jurassic World and Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith came out as gay. But, that’s not all. Smith posted a picture to Instagram showing a Black Lives Matter protest. He then shared a picture of himself and Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe. Smith then confirmed that the two are dating.

“As a Black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added,” Smith wrote in the post from June. “I want to reiterate this sentiment. If your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-Black.”

2. Bishop O.C. Allen and First Gentleman Rashad Burgess

These two became famous after appearing in a BET documentary called Holler If You Hear Me: Black and Gay In The Church. Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen Ⅲ and first gentleman Rashad Burgess lead the Vision Church in Atlanta, Georgia. They have been married for over a decade, have two kids, and have a large religious following.

3. Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman

These thespians have been working in the entertainment world for years. Wayne made his Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes. Meanwhile, Bowman is the creative image consultant and stylist of celebrities like K. Michell and Dawn Richard. The two also worked as the creative director and head costume designer of the off-Broadway musical You Make Me Feel Mighty Real: A Sylvester Concert.

Out and About: Queen Latifah & Girlfriend Eboni Nichols Stroll Arm-in-Arm in… New Events – https://t.co/qvvZOpfcVX pic.twitter.com/iyvWwvkLjX — New Events (@NewEvents5) December 8, 2017

4. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Next, we have Queen Latifah. While Latifah likes to keep her personal life private, it didn’t escape the world that she secretly got engaged to choreographer and former LA Lakers Girl Eboni Nichols. Rumor has it, the two have been dating since 2009 when they met on Dancing With The Stars.

5. Niecey Nash and Jessica Bets

Latifah’s not the only celebrity to secretly get engaged. Actress Niecey Nash did the same. In fact, she even got married, to musician Jessica Betts, just a few months after divorcing her ex-husband, Jay Tucker. The two then shocked the world with post-wedding photos and a music video earlier this year.

6. Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart

The world found out about this couple after Jesseca Dupart gifted rapper Da Brat with a Bentley in 2019. Da Brat then wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you, baby.”

7. Monifah Carter and Terez Mychelle

Lastly, R&B singer Monifah married Terez Mychelle on April 4, 2014. Afterward, Monifah is quoted for saying great things about the relationship. “We are more in love if that is possible,” she explained. “It is about commitment and doing the right thing for now.”