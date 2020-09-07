7 Ways For Woodsy Gays To Enjoy The Last Days of Summer

Are you a woodsy gay? Do you like to be out in nature? No? Then maybe you’re just someone who’s tired of looking at the same four walls. If so, it might be time to enjoy some COVID safe fun with friends.

Life during the pandemic has left us feeling claustrophobic and disconnected. Staying socially distant has taken a lot of strength and patience. And that means that many of us have gone without seeing friends and family for months. That’s hard, but it’s the right thing to do.

But now, on Labor Day in the United States of America, there’s a big question of, “Can we gather?” And despite what some may believe, the answer is “Yes.” Though, you HAVE to stay conscious and active in social distancing guidelines.

But for our LGBTQ and queer readers out there, you might be wondering how to celebrate the holiday/season, enjoy time with friends, be COVID conscious, and enjoy the outdoors. Well, here are some ideas.

1. A Picnic

There is next to nothing cuter than a picnic in the park. Spend some time out on the grass and circle up with the best gays around. Might as well make it a tipsy time by bringing in a drink or two. If you want to be extra COVID-19 safe, consider making food for yourself or keep the sharing to a minimum.

2. Soccer Or Tennis

Want to be active with your friends? Unfortunately, gay sports leagues are not running for the most part. But that doesn’t mean we have to just sit around. We can get active with a soccer or tennis ball. Engage in a sport that is as socially distant as possible like kicking a ball around in the grass. That way, you can enjoy exercise and bonding time from a safe distance.

3. Fireworks

Ring out the summer with fireworks! Fireworks scream festive and fun. Even better, they demand distance. Keep yourself safe from the explosives and the disease in one fell swoop!

4. A Bonfire

The same could be said for a bonfire. Get yourself to a safe space and grab some kindling. You and your friends can circle around the fire and almost guarantee that you’re sticking to a safe six feet apart.

5. Stargazing

Or maybe you want to get away to a place where you can see the stars. Even if it’s not somewhere up in the mountains, there are plenty of places where you can escape. And trust us, the view is worth it!

6. Camping, Glamping, & Hiking

To some, camping and hiking may seem like a crazy concept. Who would want to go out with all those bugs and all the walking? But, there’s a lot of fun in camping and hiking. If nothing else, you can get away from all the drama and all the other people. Plus, the quiet and calmness of nature will make you refocus on yourself. That’s something we ALL need.

7. Food & Drinks (But Be Safe)

Lastly, Labor Day (and the remaining Summer) is/are a great time for enjoying food and drinks. If you’re considering a barbecue or cookout, be mindful not to congregate around the grill and try to separate the meats so there isn’t too much contamination when people grab a plate.

Also, there are plenty of restaurants that are currently open for takeout or outside dining. With that in mind, make sure to keep your mask close by for whenever a server or stranger may pass by. While eating out sounds nice and convenient, be aware of the potential danger. AND TIP YOUR WAITER, as they are putting themselves at even greater risk.

Stay Safe

During this holiday time (and for the rest of the Summer) there are plenty of ways that you can get together with the gays. Plus, you’ll get to stay active and enjoy the outdoors! You just gotta get creative and conscious of the potential dangers.

Stay safe, stay sane, and stay queer.