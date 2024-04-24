‘9-1-1’ Actor Oliver Stark on Watching Buddie Ship Videos and More

Oliver Stark (who is playing the role of Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley) recently opened up about his sentiments on his famous ship with ‘9-1-1’ co-star Ryan Guzman (who is starring as Eddie Diaz) called Buddie, especially now that the show is finally exploring Buck’s sexuality.

SPOILER incoming…

In the series’ seventh season, Stark’s character has a bisexual awakening, shares a same-sex kiss with Lou Ferrigno Jr.’s Tommy Kinard, as well as comes out to his sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and best friend Eddie (Guzman).

In a recent interview with Decider, the 32-year-old British actor talked about his character’s sexuality, stating:

“I think this is a natural progression for the storytelling of Buck. He’s not suddenly bi just so that we can have a bi character. He’s uncovered this bisexual side of himself because that’s what was right for the character and for the storytelling, and I think that is credit to him being a fully fleshed and fully fledged character.”

Somewhere along the interview, he also addressed his ship with Guzman, revealing that he’s watched fan edits and had been affected by some of them.

“Oh, 100%. 100%. I watch certain edits and I think ‘Am I Team Buddie?’ because there are really talented editors out there. And you know how it is. You put the right song over it and you throw the right moments in, and I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m weeping in the shower,'” Stark shared.

He also said that he’s “always open” to exploring the ghost ship Buddie in the show as long as “it feels right for the story.” According to the actor,

“I’m always open to whatever feels like is the right path for these characters. I think you can’t ever do it for those reasons. If you’re going to do it, it has to be because the story dictates that it should move in that direction. If that does end up being the case, then of course. Yeah. I’m all for it.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Gay Times, he also addressed if Buddie “will end up going there.”

“I do believe, or at least hope, they seem to be dying out,” Stark admitted.

