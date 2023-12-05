‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Ronen Rubinstein Meets Ricky Martin

It seems like ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor Ronen Rubinstein had a great weekend, as he shared about his “magical” night seeing Ricky Martin’s concert.

First off, Rubinstein shared a video of his concert experience, from walking into the venue, enjoying the show with a drink in hand, to singing and dancing along with the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer.

Not to mention, he also showed his backstage experience with Martin — the two of them hugging and posing for pictures. The 30-year-old actor posted the video with a simple caption, writing:

“La Vida Loca,” which translates to “crazy life” in English, and referring to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s hit song.

In another Instagram post, Rubinstein also shared a series of photos from his backstage meet-up with Martin. Based on the pics, the two of them seem to have shared more than just greetings, as they were captured seemingly enjoying a conversation with each other.

The two hotties were all smiles in the photos, including a group selfie with Martin striking a bit of a wacky pose with his tongue sticking out. Rubinstein captioned his second concert post, expressing:

“Papi ! Thank you for a magical evening ! Besos besos besos”

You can watch the video of his concert experience watching and meeting Martin here:

Also, here are more photos from Rubinstein’s magical night:

Moreover, Martin is currently performing in The Trilogy Tour alongside fellow artists Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull.