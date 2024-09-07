‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Set to Conclude with Season 5

One of the hottest on-screen gay couples, dubbed as “Tarlos”, is about to bid farewell to their fans, as ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is set to conclude with the highly anticipated Season 5.

Bisexual actor Ronen Rubinstein is playing the role of paramedic TK Strand, while gay actor Rafael L. Silva is portraying the character of police officer Carlos Reyes. The on-screen couple has gained a lot of fans throughout the years, and it’s truly sad to hear that we won’t be witnessing their love story after the fifth season.

According to Fox TV Network President Michael Thorn,

“From the start, fans have followed the heroic and deeply moving stories of the men and women who make up Austin’s 126, so a huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear — for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere.”

“Now in our final season of the show, we’re set to give it the high-stakes send-off it deserves, complete with breathless rescues, insurmountable odds and relatable personal struggles, thanks to our incomparable, stellar cast led by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres,” he further stated.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s final 12-episode season is set to premiere on September 23, and the series finale is scheduled to air some time in early 2025.

Sources: deadline.com