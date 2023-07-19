‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rafael Silva Shows Off Hot Bod in Latest Pics

Rafael Silva recently set Instagram on fire after posting a series of photos where he is showing off his fit physique while having a good time at the beach…

The post is in partnership with Calvin Klein and Macy’s, and on the caption, he wrote:

“A day at the beach with #ckone @calvinklein @macys”

In the photos, the 29-year-old Brazilian-American actor, who is openly gay, is shirtless and wearing a pair of denim Calvin Klein pants with a bottle of CK One perfume peeking from one of his jeans’ pockets.

Silva has that smoldering look on his face while posing for the photos — with the waves of the sea creating a beautiful background. Not to mention, he is also sporting a charming smile in one of the photos where he is about to take off his white Calvin Klein t-shirt.

Meanwhile, here’s what the comments section has to say about the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor’s latest pics that are hotter than summer:

“Rafa you look so amazing! I’m so proud of you”

“you are the view 100%”

“Get it Rafa your smile in the third picture”

“MODEL RAFA HERE WE COME!!!!”

“Okay, it makes sense why I was having problems with IG now. You broke it Rafa.”

Now dropping Silva’s steamy beach photos here:

