‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein Drops STEAMY Nude Pic

Ronen Rubinstein recently posted a steamy pic of him in the sauna, and let’s just say it left very little to the imagination, most likely leaving his fans thirsting for more…

On the caption of his Instagram Story, the 30-year-old Israeli-American actor wrote:

“Happy Zaddy Day”

He’s a ZADDY indeed, and he made sure to show it, as he flexed his toned arm muscles. As for the rest of the photo, you should see it for yourself 😉

Yup, that happened, and people online are LIVING FOR IT!

“RONEN, what a photo to wake up to Happy Zaddy Day to you too! I’m convinced you’re allergic to wearing clothes,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Wow!!!!! Such a hot and sexy guy!!!!!,” a user commented.

“Ronen, there are fans of yours who have heart problems (please continue!),” another user expressed.

Moreover, Rubinstein came out as bisexual in an April 2021 interview with Variety.

“I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it,” he stated.

The actor further shared,

“The biggest thing for me is where I come from, it’s like people like me and people who have identified as bisexual or gay or as any part of the community, you’re just not welcomed. It’s as brutally honest as that.”

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, variety.com