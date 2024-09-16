‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Teases on Change in Buck and Eddie’s Relationship

‘9-1-1’ is set to return in a few weeks for Season 8, and showrunner Tim Minear recently spilled the tea on a change in Eddie and Buck’s relationship.

SPOILER incoming…

Eddie Diaz is portrayed by Ryan Guzman in the show, while Oliver Stark is playing the role of Evan Buckley. Their close friendship in the series gained quite a number of fans shipping them together, but things took a turn when Buck came out as bisexual and began a relationship with Tommy Kinard, who is portrayed by Lou Ferrigno Jr.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Minear noted that Buck and Tommy are “more comfortable together” in Season 8. He also revealed a change in Eddie and Buck’s relationship, stating:

“Obviously they’re comfortable hanging out with Eddie, but when you couple with somebody, it takes up some of your time, so that also leaves Eddie a little bit out in the cold. Well, not out in the cold, but Buck doesn’t have as much free time as he did before, let’s put it that way.”

Not to mention, Eddie is still adjusting with the fact that his son Christopher is living with his grandparents.

“Eddie is trying very hard to keep a line of communication open with his son, and he’s finding it very difficult […] He’s always been serving the country, raising his special needs kid, being a firefighter, doing all the things that define him. And, except for his job, everything was stripped away from him last year. Now it’s time for him to figure out who the hell he is,” Minear further shared.

Sources: screenrant.com, ew.com