‘9-1-1’ Stars Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark on Potential Gay Romance

Ryan Guzman and Oliver Stark are starring as close friends Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz and Evan “Buck” Buckley in the series ‘9-1-1’, where they are adored by fans as the ship “Buddie”.

The two characters are depicted in the show as straight men who have a close friendship, but they have gained an LGBTQ+ fanbase because of their strong on-screen chemistry. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Guzman teased the viewers about Eddie and Buck getting even closer, revealing:

“We get closer than ever this season. I can only tease that and there’s a lot of changes in the relationship and how we interact… all those things.”

Are we finally getting the Buddie romance that we’ve been waiting for?! ‘The Boy Next Door’ actor’s response may be a big clue, as he noted that the show is “trying to give the audience what they want.”

Meanwhile, Stark also shared his sentiments on Eddie and Buck’s close friendship, which resonates to a lot of viewers.

“One of the aspects of it that has really spoken to me is that these are two men in this, quote-unquote ‘macho field’ — or what you would expect to be that — and they’re both really open, sensitive, and vulnerable with each other,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think it’s just really lovely to see these two stereotypically macho men have this really open relationship where they can confide in each other and they can step up and be there for each other in a way that feels very soft. I just think that’s a really lovely, and in fact [an] important thing to be able to show on this TV show,” the British actor further expressed.

Moreover, a synopsis of ‘9-1-1’ via Gay Times reads:

“The series follows a group of Los Angeles police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers as they put their lives at risk to help save civilians from terrifying situations.”

Not to mention, ‘9-1-1’ Season 7 premiered on ABC on March 14.

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, ew.com