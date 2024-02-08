‘90210’ Actor Trevor Donovan Does a HOT Photoshoot with Colton Haynes

Trevor Donovan recently did a photoshoot with Colton Haynes as his photographer, and the photos turned out great with the ‘90210’ actor looking V dashing and sexy.

On Twitter, the 41-year-old actor and model shared his experience working with Haynes, as well as his friend’s talent for photography, expressing:

“Had a fun photoshoot with my friend Colton. He’s an incredible talent behind the lens. There are many great shots; I’ll share a few here – sparing everyone from too much of my mug in one go! It’s all about Colton’s magic; I was merely along for the ride!”

The four photos he posted shows him in a variety of outfits, from a simple black t-shirt, to a checkered suit — all of which, he looks stunning in. <3 Not to mention, Donovan also shared a shirtless pic, showing off his toned abs and hunky bod.

On another tweet, he dropped two more dashing snaps of him wearing the suit.

Suit provided by State and Liberty, 📸 by Colton Haynes. pic.twitter.com/RUVo3yItl5 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 18, 2024

But wait, there’s MORE! The ‘90210’ star also posted a behind-the-scened video of his photoshoot with Haynes, as well as another video showing more of his HOT AF photos.

Moreover, Donovan is known for playing the role of Teddy Montgomery in the hit TV series ‘90210’. His character later on came out as gay in the third season, which premiered back in September 2010.

