Disney CEO Dismisses Shareholder’s Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric

by
Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company (Photo Credit: Bobchapek via Wikipedia

While Disney’s track record on LGBTQ+ representation is considered by some as not enough, others think there is too much.  At the annual meeting of the shareholders of The Walt Disney Company, a shareholder named Caroline Farrow, media coordinator for conservative group CitizenGo, asked Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, “Is it perhaps time to reconsider what you can do to make Disney more family friendly, to make it safe for people around the world, not just one particular minority?”

In addition, Farrow mentioned a petition demanding Disney to stop holding gay pride events at their parks.  Farrow’s question comes on the heels of a lesbian character in the new Pixar film, Onward, and the gay characters in the upcoming Marvel movie, The Eternals.  

Chapek responded, “At Disney we strongly believe that we should reflect in our creative content the diversity that we find in our fan base and with our audience. And I believe that will continue with an increased commitment as we move forward. … We believe we want to tell stories that our audience wants to hear and that reflects their lives.”

Farrow, in turn, posted a long rant on Twitter about the concerns of the members of CitizenGo about “inappropriate LGBT content.” 

Farrow even tweeted about Onward’s box office performance.

Only time will tell if Chapek’s promise is sincere considering the Love, Simon spinoff series is moving from Disney+ to Hulu due to the “mature themes” and the token same-sex kiss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Source: The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo, TVLine,

 

 

 

 