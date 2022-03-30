A Baker AND Physical Therapist? Greg B Is Hot In & Out Of The Kitchen

Greg Ballenger is almost too good to be true! An accomplished physical therapist who is also an extremely talented and creative baker he was an obvious choice for our HOTTIE OF THE WEEK! Obvious because he is HOT AF, and also charming, sweet, kind, and personable – in baking terms, he has all the ingredients needed to make the perfect cake. And boy does he have cakes.

When asked about his bakery business Greg says,

“Everyone has a quirky hobby that slowly grows into an obsession. Mine just happens to be making delectable desserts. While many people are just discovering my hobby- turned-business, close friends and family say it was my destiny ever since sixth grade when I made my first tiered cake for my grandma’s 90th birthday party. Over the years, more and more people began to order my desserts, and once I established myself in the Dallas metroplex, my business has only continued to grow. It also serves as a great balance to my day job as a physical therapist.”

We gave Greg our Hottie of the Week questionnaire to get to know more about him.

Name: Greg Ballenger

Age: 29

Social Media Handles: PT_greg, Gregs_Goodies

Where do you call home: Dallas

What do you think is the most attractive part of yourself? My heart and social skills. Plus I have always been able to hold a conversation with anyone.

What do you find you are complimented on the most? My eyes and my smile. What, to you, defines sexy? Someone who is well-rounded. Sure the stunningly beautiful ripped men are great to fantasize about, but to me, sexy is a man who is intelligent, driven, has family values, can hold his own in any situation and, lastly, can make me laugh.

What is the proudest moment of your life so far? While earning my doctorate degree was no small feat, I think my proudest moment is when this small town Iowa boy (population: 3,500) packed up and moved 14 hours away to the huge city of Dallas without knowing a single person and now has the greatest closest group of friends anyone could ever ask for.

What haven’t you accomplished personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do to in the next 2-3 years? Build my bakery business even more.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner? Recently I have. The best part would be our communication. Long-distance dating is not easy and yet somehow we make it work (thanks facetime). We have not gone a single day without face-timing since we have started dating. The thing I love most about him is his ability to keep me grounded. I can get stressed very easily when it comes to balancing patients with a busy business on the side that requires a lot of my time. He is always very supportive of my work and yet knows when things are chaotic and when it’s time to step in and help in any way he can.

RAPID-FIRE QUESTION TIME

What is your all time favorite movie? Toy Story

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Hemsworth

What is your favorite cheat meal/snack? Pizza of course

If you were stuck on an island for eternity what music album would you want to have with you? Backstreet Boys: Millennium

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct hottie? Everything! I consider myself just an average small-town Midwest boy, so for Instinct to reach out to me to be featured as a hottie of the week is beyond anything that I would have ever imagined.

Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers? Don’t be afraid to take chances and risks. My last two years have been all about this, and now I have found myself in a much better life place and truly happy.