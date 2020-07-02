A Bottom & A VersBttm Give Love A Go In New Series ‘The First’

“What happens when a guy who loves to bottom falls in love with a vers dude who also loves bottoming?”

That’s the question asked by the new six-part web series The First. The series was created by Tim Zientek (a writer for Netflix and Sean Hayes’ upcoming gay spy show Q-FORCE) and follows a new couple (played by Will Branske and Charles-Curtis Sanders) as the work out the kinks in their relationships. One of those early relationship kinks is the fact that both men prefer to be on the bottom. From there, they experience other issues, joys, and moments within their relationship.

According to Zientek, the show is, “a short and sweet web series about firsts, falling madly in love, and sexual compatibility.”

Even better, Zientek also shares that the entire cast and crew behind The First is made up of gay men, women, and people of color.

“I’m super proud of this series,” Zientek shares.

Want to see what Zientek is so happy to have created? You can check out the entire six-part series now! We’ve included the first episode down below, but you can also check out the other five episodes on YouTube.