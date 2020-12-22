A Chase For A Christmas Kiss & Some Pig Metaphors To Make You Smile

Out singer/songwriter Tom Goss surprised his fans today with a new holiday music video, “Christmas 2020.”

It’s light, it’s fun, it’s upbeat – and three minutes of what we can all use right now.

Goss shared on Facebook that he wrote the song last Friday evening while his husband, Mike, was out for a walk. In practically no time at all, the quickie composition so landed for the scruffy artist he reached out to friends across the country to help him produce the track.

The next day, he and the hubby shot the music video all on their own complete with stuffed animals (we count several stuffed piggies in the mix), a chase for a kiss, and a lot of silliness.

“This project has made me smile so much, I hope it makes you smile as well,” wrote Goss. “Moral of the story… there are so many people around you that love you!!!!! Including me. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Happy New Year, love you lots!”

Hit the play button below and enjoy.