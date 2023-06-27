A Concert & a Moment They’ll Never Forget

And it’s all in the name of love… Literally.

Bebe Rexha is experiencing a whirlwind of events while performing during her Best F*n Night of Your Life concert tour. First, she was assaulted by a fan who threw his phone at her face, causing severe injury in hopes of trying to be “funny.” Yeah, well, his court date facing battery charges is set for later this month. Now, a young fan has used the ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ singer as a comfort blanket while coming out to his mother.

Rexha, age 33, was doing a small meet and greet with fans while leaving the venue when a young man, age 18, poured his heart out to her. He briefly spoke about his depression and the struggles he’s recently faced, all through tears while Bebe tried to sooth his soul. In the last moments of their interaction, the young man found the courage to tell his mother that he’s gay. “You’re so strong. I love you,” says Bebe.

Mom’s response? “That’s absolutely fine. I still love you.” Way to go, momma!

The moment was added to the singer’s Instagram archive, but you can still peep most of the moment below courtesy of Access Hollywood.

The Best F*n Night of Your Life tour is in support of Bebe’s collaboration with David Guetta that dropped late last year before hitting #1 in ten different countries and #4 in America. It’s also in support of her most recent, self-titled album that dropped in April 2023. Bebe’s other big hits include ‘Me, Myself & I’ with G-Eazy, ‘Meant to Be’ with Florida Georgia Line and solo song ‘I’m a Mess.’

Since her rise to fame in 2015, Rexha has remained a steady and vocal supporter of LGBT rights. And we’re happy to have her as an ally!

Sources: People, Access Hollywood