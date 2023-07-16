A Cup Of Joe, Boys On Boats + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Joe, who got his Friday started with a cuppa joe…

Advertisement

…while Okkar Min Maung headed to Dreamland:

Tommy had fun with his furry friend:

Advertisement

Out NFLer Carl Nassib celebrated boyfriend Søren’s birthday:

Advertisement

Thai came beach ready:

Advertisement

Gus Kenworthy shared his Fire Island photo dump…

…while Facundo warned folks about (swimsuit) sharks:

Advertisement

Andre celebrated his birthday with an eye on reset and refresh:

Advertisement

Adam found wood on Fire Island…

Advertisement

…while Josh was all smiles out on the water:

The men of Megawoof America got ready for San Diego:

Advertisement

Josh and Shadow played video games:

Advertisement

Pierre really wanted to stay in bed:

Advertisement

Ignacio celebrated Gustavo’s birthday with some ‘couple time’…

…and Steven and Stephen shared a kiss:

Advertisement

Zach and the firemen to the rescue:

Advertisement

And DJ Jae Fusz was doing the damn thing: