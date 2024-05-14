A Dad Opens Up About Son’s “Inappropriate” Swimsuit on Family Cruise

A dad went to Reddit’s anonymous “Am I the A-Hole” forum after seeing his son wearing an “inappropriate” swimsuit while they were on a family cruise.

The dad began by saying that his son is a “great kid” who has “TOO MUCH confidence.”

“My wife and I and our son Jax (18M) went on a week-long Caribbean cruise right after his school ended,” the original poster (OP) wrote.

He also noted that there were “lots of people our age, many older folks, lots of little kids, and other kids his age as well” in the cruise. Everything seems to be going well on their family vacation, not until they had to get ready to go to the pool for the first time.

According to the dad,

“Let’s just say his swimsuit was NOT appropriate. At all. Definitely a ‘flaunt it’ type of suit.”

And since the son brought nothing else to change into, he had to buy another swimsuit.

“He protested. I won. He went to a store and came back and got ready to go again but he had bought another speedo-style suit that was a lot better than what he had before but still not appropriate. And of course he couldn’t return a swimsuit. He whined about it, begged to wear his original, but I said no,” the OP further shared.

The dad went on to reveal that his son was “mad at him and said I made him waste $100+ on two new suits he didn’t need.” However, he also noted that he didn’t want to “ruin his vacation,” but only wanted his son “to be decent.”

In an update, the OP also clarified that he is “not a prude.”

“He can (usually) wear what he wants, I don’t care. He has sneaked in friends for skinny-dipping parties at home, I don’t care. He and two friends once went streaking in the neighborhood, and were caught by an HOA ‘cop,’ and I don’t care. He has sex, I don’t care. In fact I buy him condoms and have for a while, I order them because he has a wicked latex allergy. I’m not a prude,” the father explained.

Moreover, here’s a screenshot of the swimsuit in question.

Thoughts on the OP’s Reddit post?

Source: toofab.com