A Delicious Conversation with ‘Queer Eye’s’ Antoni Porowski

Life may be complicated, but cooking doesn’t have to be! Just ask Antoni Porowski.

The Queer Eye star is stepping out on his own by hosting Netflix’s new culinary competition series Easy-Bake Battle, inspired by Hasbro’s iconic Easy-Bake Oven. Seeking to celebrate the unsung heroes of the home kitchen, the show features skilled and passionate home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

With the clock working against them, the competitors are pushed to their limits. On the plus side, they have a chance to win up to $100,000.

Porowski, who will be joined by guest judges, including Kristen Kish of Iron Chef and Nailed It! alum Jacques Torres, helped pitch and develop the series. He took some time to talk more about it with Instinct, as well as his favorite foods to make, the best cooking advice he has ever been offered, and what we can expect from the upcoming season of Queer Eye.

Check out the full interview below.

Antoni Porowski…

Easy-Bake Battle is now available to stream on Netflix.