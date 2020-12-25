A Film About Gay Muslims During Ramadan?!

Are you ready for a gay Ramadan romantic comedy?

It looks like Christmas isn’t the only holiday getting the gay film treatment this year, the Islamic holiday of Ramadan is joining the party.

Breaking Fast is a film following Mo (played by The Eternals’ Haaz Sleiman). Mo is a practicing Muslim living in L.A.’s gayborhood who’s getting over a breakup. It’s then that he meets Kai (Michael Cassidy), an actor who decides to spend the month breaking fast with Mo. The two then grow closer as they honor the holiday.

Breaking Fast depicts and celebrates the intersection of being gay and being religious. This film is also very important for its queer Muslim representation, something we frankly never see in Western films and films in general. This is is something that director Mike Mosallam was especially focused on getting right.

“I grew up learning what love was — how to accept it, how to push it away, who deserved it — from watching Julia Roberts (Hello, My Best Friend’s Wedding) movies and Disney musicals,” Mosallam told Entertainment Tonight. “I wanted to make a movie that would star Julia Roberts, if, in fact, she was a gay, Muslim, Arab man living in West Hollywood, CA… It affirms everyone’s right to love and have fun in the process.”

Breaking Fast will be available digitally and on-demand on January 22. Until then, you can watch the trailer below.

ET ONLINE'S Exclusive Release of the Official @breakingfastfilm trailer.

#🎭 #🌈 pic.twitter.com/8yKoElunL9 — Haaz Sleiman (@haazsleiman) December 16, 2020