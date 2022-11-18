A Gay Romance Set in Rome Is in the Works Starring Sexy Newcomers

The upcoming gay romance film ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ has officially started shooting, and the Rome-set movie is Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Özpetek’s first-ever collaboration with Netflix.

The 63-year-old filmmaker is well-known for a number of works including ‘Ignorant Fairies’ and ‘Loose Cannons.’ In September, Özpetek was celebrated during an AmfAR gala at the Venice Film Festival “in recognition for how his movies bring to the fore characters within the LGBTQ community,” as per Variety.

Following his previous notable works, ‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is his fourteenth feature, which is set in the late 1970s. Moreover, the Netflix Italian original film is about:

“Two 25-year-old men who meet by chance, fall madly in love, and are then separated due to an unexpected event. For the next thirty years they pursue the hope of finding each other again.”

The upcoming movie’s protagonists are young actors Damiano Gavino and Andrea Di Luigi, and the two of them are joined by Luisa Ranieri, Greta Scarano, Aurora Giovinazzo, Alvise Rigo, and Giancarlo Commare.

Speaking of the cast, let’s take a closer look at the hotties of ‘Nuovo Olimpo,’ shall we? 😉

Damiano Gavino

Andrea Di Luigi

Alvise Rigo

Giancarlo Commare

‘Nuovo Olimpo’ is reportedly set to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Source: variety.com