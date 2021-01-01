HOT

Coming Out & Going Social Media Official With Your Man All At Once 

A Justin Bieber BTS With Biebs In Tight Trunks?!

Image via Twitter @Justinbieber

JUSTIN?!

Twitter is abuzz after singer Justin Bieber released a behind-the-scenes video where he sits and stands in his underwear. The video was posted online after Bieber released the music video for his song “Anyone.” In that video, Bieber plays a boxer with no tattoos.

Then on the morning of New Year’s Day, the 26-year-old posted the behind-the-scenes clip. In it, we see Bieber sitting in a dressing room in Calvin Klein trunks. While Bieber’s “Anyone” plays in the background, we see two makeup artists airbrushing over Bieber’s 60+ tattoos. As the video continues, Bieber stands up and… well… let’s just say his fans were very happy with the view.

“In my defense… it looked at ME first,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Justin Bieber leaving literally nothing to the imagination,” wrote @thegaypayne.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Justin Bieber has recorded himself in just underwear. From his iconic modeling for Calvin Klein to paparazzi photos catching him in all manners of undress, Bieber has bared it all.  

What do you think?