A Justin Bieber BTS With Biebs In Tight Trunks?!

JUSTIN?!

Twitter is abuzz after singer Justin Bieber released a behind-the-scenes video where he sits and stands in his underwear. The video was posted online after Bieber released the music video for his song “Anyone.” In that video, Bieber plays a boxer with no tattoos.

Then on the morning of New Year’s Day, the 26-year-old posted the behind-the-scenes clip. In it, we see Bieber sitting in a dressing room in Calvin Klein trunks. While Bieber’s “Anyone” plays in the background, we see two makeup artists airbrushing over Bieber’s 60+ tattoos. As the video continues, Bieber stands up and… well… let’s just say his fans were very happy with the view.

“In my defense… it looked at ME first,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Justin Bieber leaving literally nothing to the imagination,” wrote @thegaypayne.

i’m respectfully looking sir 👁👁 — S🇨🇴🥊 (@angelsjailey) January 1, 2021

hi jerry long time no see — juju 🥊 (@drewsrhodes) January 1, 2021

"you guys are crazy" ok and?? u expect us to read bible after this??? pic.twitter.com/djrqtlaJlW — nupur🥊 (@angeIstin) January 1, 2021

amem hailey — Gustavo Rocha (@gusrochaa) January 1, 2021

me saying this while full on simping over him I love it here pic.twitter.com/CkIMXWoLwp — Bizzle enthusiast (@alluringbiebah) January 1, 2021

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Justin Bieber has recorded himself in just underwear. From his iconic modeling for Calvin Klein to paparazzi photos catching him in all manners of undress, Bieber has bared it all.