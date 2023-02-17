A Legend Honoring A Legend, Madonna To Honor DJ Peter Rauhofer

The Year of Madge continues. After sending queers everywhere into overdrive announcing her 40th-anniversary Celebration tour Madonna just announced another huge new project. The Vogue singer, 64, will be re-releasing her classic American Life album in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary.

This exclusive 8-track EP will honor the life and work of Peter Rauhofer. The beloved Austrian-American DJ, remixer and producer passed away after a long battle with brain cancer in 2013.

🚨🚨 #RecordStoreDay 🚨🚨

Madonna will this year release ‘American Life – Mixshow Mix’ – exclusive 8-tracks EP celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary & honoring the life and work of Peter Rauhofer!

Here is Peter with Madonna in 2005 at the Roxy Club in New York City. #RSD2023 pic.twitter.com/wJ8fZ762T9 — spinsis†a mi†zi  🇿🇦 🏳️‍🌈 💅 🎧 ♓ 🔮❌ (@HRH_Spinsista) February 17, 2023

According to Madonna.com, “The vinyl-only 8-tracks release will feature 6 brand new edits of Madonna’s favorite commercial and promotional remixes from the ‘American Life’ era. A portion of sales proceeds will be donated to brain cancer research.” Here is the full track list:

Mixshow Mix 01 – American Life (Peter Rauhofer’s American Anthem New Edit)*

02 – Hollywood (Deepsky’s Home Sweet Home Vocal Edit)

03 – Love Profusion (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Mix)

04 – Nobody Knows Me (Peter Rauhofer’s Private Life Edit)*

05 – Nothing Fails (Peter Rauhofer’s Classic House New Edit)*

06 – Mother And Father (Peter Rauhofer’s Re-Invention Edit)*

07 – Die Another Day (Thunderpuss Club Edit)*

08 – Easy Ride (Tracy Young’s Easy Edit)* *Previously Unreleased

Another legendary DJ, Tracy Young, took to her socials also sharing the announcement of the album. Young will be featured on the album as well remixing Easy Ride. Her Tracy Young’s Easy Edit was a previously unreleased track. The Grammy award-winning producer has been a longtime friend of Madonna.

American Life – Mixshow Mix will be released on April 22 to coincide with Record Store Day.

Record Store Day announcement! Madonna will this year release ‘American Life – Mixshow Mix’, an exclusive EP celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary and honoring the life and work of Peter Rauhofer. The vinyl-only 8-tracks release will feature 6 brand new edits from AmericanLife pic.twitter.com/MCJcjjTcBp — Madonna Paradise (@MadonnaParadise) February 16, 2023

Honoured to be a part of this! Our Thunderpuss Remix of “Die Another Day” included on it. Madonna 2023 releases ‘American Life – Mixshow Mix’, an exclusive 8-tracks EP celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary Read the full story: https://t.co/51x9WFDv4K#RSD2023 #RecordStoreDay pic.twitter.com/q2Kv8f6y76 — Barry Harris (@Barryharrisprod) February 17, 2023

Can’t wait!!!! ‘American Life – Mixshow Mix’ 🇺🇸 💥 pic.twitter.com/P34eJxbRsv — MadonnaFan – Back That Up To The Beat 🏳️‍🌈🦄🌈 (@NewMadonna1) February 16, 2023