A-List Hollywood Actors Turn Sensual in These Amazing Graphic Artworks

Hollywood actors we know and love are transformed into sensual gods and superheroes by a graphic artist that goes by the username of carlosgzz003 on Instagram.

Whether it be A-list actors, top models, world-renowned singers, and famous K-Pop idols, the talented artist was able to turn them into amazing artworks that will take you to an alternate universe with those celebrities.

Graphic designer, painter and illustrator CARLOZGZZ has gained a large following of 141K followers on Instagram, and his posts receive a lot of positive comments, as well as thousands of likes.

On that note, let’s take a look at our fave Hollywood hotties transformed by CARLOZGZZ into sexy gods and superheroes:

Here’s the ‘Man of Steel’ Henry Cavill as a sensual Superman.

How about a sexier version of the Australian actor Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing?

How godly is Chris Evans in this version of Captain America?!

And a stripped down portrayal of Scottish actor Richard Madden’s Ikaris.

How about that? Michael B. Jordan as the Black Panther.

Let’s not forget the God of Thunder himself Chris Hemsworth as Thor in electric blue trunks.

Here’s sexy Robin played Chris O’Donnell.

Tom Holland looking quite helpless as Spiderman in his super boxer shorts. 😉

KJ Apa is devilishly sexy as Scarlet Warlock…

And last, but most certainly not the least, we have Harry Styles as a gender bending Sailor Moon.

Oh, what a talent CARLOZGZZ is! <3