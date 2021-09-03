A Local’s Guide to Besting Miami Beach Pride (September 10th – 19th)

It’s that time of the year again … sort of! INSTINCT is traveling down to America’s Art-Deco epicenter this month to fête Miami Beach Pride as the celebration returns to South Beach from September 10th through the 19th. In addition to white-sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters, and enough scantily clad festivalgoers to keep you swiping right for days, Miami Beach Pride also boasts a dynamic lineup of LGBTQIA+ events, programming, and a celebrity roster of community members and allies. Headlining this year’s festivities, you can expect performances by Mexican singing sensation Paulina Rubio, pop icons Walk The Moon & Crystal Waters, legendary queer DJ Tracy Young, iHeartLatino host Enrique Santos, and the star of FX Network’s hit drama Pose, Jason Rodriguez.

In addition to hosting the adored festival and parade, Miami Beach Pride has one-upped themselves with an unmissable programming calendar for Pride goers of all identities; allies, advocates, and all the letters of the rainbow flag. With an event literally for all walks of the rainbow spectrum, I’ve partnered with INSTINCT to offer a local’s guide to ALL-THINGS to do during Miami Beach Pride. Whether you’re looking to pack your itinerary with the best Miami Beach Pride events, check out the local queer establishments, find the perfect hotel to stay, or find the best places to grab a bite, I’ve got you covered for the perfect Miami Beach experience!

OFFICIAL PRIDE EVENTS:

SOAK Pool Party with RALPHI ROSARIO at the Confidante Miami Beach

Soak in the start of Miami Beach Pride with a kick-off pool party at the playful oceanfront oasis, The Confidante Miami Beach, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Ticket Holders can take a dip, indulge in tasteful bites and cocktails (available for purchase) from The Backyard poolside bar, and revel in daytime sounds by DJ Ralphi Rosario with an opening set by DJ TONYYNOT. VIP ticket holders will have access to the exclusive VIP DJ Lounge at the Carmen Miranda Ballroom Terrace overlooking the pool deck with light bites and unlimited Tito’s cocktails.

Queer Art Showcase at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Miami Beach Pride produces an immersive art experience by local LGBTQ+ artists in an effort to grow, promote and increase the visibility of South Florida queer artists to educate and develop meaningful interactions between artists and community attendees. Presented to the general public for free on Monday, September 13th at 7 PM, the inaugural edition of Queer Art Showcase features local LGBTQ+ artists and talent at the glamorous Eden Roc, designed in 1955 by famed architect Morris Lapidus. The event will include photography, paintings, a book-reading, and a workshop on self-publishing and will feature the work of Askenaxi, Jose Blanco, Jonathan Brooks, Leslie Cohen, Leslie Anne Frye-Thomas, Junior Jimenez, Chris Ochoa, David Sexton, Elias Smith, Julian Uquillas and more. Come celebrate the art of the South Florida queer community. All proceeds of art sales go directly to the artist.

Social Justine, Health & Wellness Evening at SoHo Beach House

Miami Beach Pride believes in promoting community-engaged discussion to learn from various stakeholders and change-makers in the South Florida LGBTQ+ community. The five panels presented to the general public for free, will engage and serve a wide range of constituents of all ages and include Racial Inequality & Equity, Non-Binary & Gender Issues, Wellness & Mental Health, and more! Featuring noted speakers and tabling engagement with members of the public from Pridelines, Survivors Pathway, the Yes Institute, and Our Rainbow Nest.

This free event takes place on Wednesday, September 15th at 6:00 pm on the 8th floor of Soho Miami Beach House.

THE LEGENDS BALL @ 1235 Washington Ave.

Serve Strut and Sashay all night to the throbbing beats and melodic vibrations of the ballroom scene. Miami Beach Pride produces its inaugural ballroom event entitled THE LEGENDS BALL, an all-encompassing homage to our South Florida ball community and vogue aficionados. We invite ALL houses local, national and international to join us for this epic display of ball culture taking place on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 8 pm.

Legends Ball will feature a lavish line-up of celebrity guest judges including the iconic nightlife impresario Susanne Bartsch and will be hosted by Jason Rodriguez from FX’s smash hit POSE where he plays Lemar Wintour. This is a ticketed event, we recommend snagging yours in advance!

THE VIP GALA @ 1235 Washington Ave.

Rub elbows with LGBTQIA+ glitterati during one of Miami Beach Pride’s most anticipated LGBTQ+ events of the year, kicking off the weekend Festival & Parade on Friday, September 17th at 7 PM, with Miami Beach Pride’s VIP Gala. Dress to impress at this elegant signature event hosted by iconic American television personality, actor, and designer Carson Kressley. Superstar iconic fashionista Adora will be spinning tunes while featuring jaw-dropping surprises, special celebrity guests, an open bar, and delicious passed hors d’oeuvres. This ticketed event is anticipated to sell out quickly, grab your gal pals, partners, and squirrel friends and claim your passes to this star-studded event by clicking here.

And of course, what Pride would be complete without an iconic Festival (Saturday, September 18th @ 12 PM ) and Parade (Sunday, September 19th @ 11 Am )

WHERE TO STAY

AXEL BEACH HOTEL

This heterofriendly resort is located at 1500 Collins Avenue with 15thstreet, a block away from the beach, in the heart of South Beach in Miami’s Art Deco district. Located in a lively area with plenty of leisure activities for travelers, Axel Beach Miami is the ideal hotel for a holiday on Florida’s hippest coast. Make the most of its wide beaches and endless sunny days, as well as relaxing, shopping and enjoying the best music in Miami’s best-known nightclubs and bars.

Scene: Think a little circuit queen meets Palm Springs

THE GAYTHERING

This Miami Modern style hotel, built in 1958, touts a one-of-a-kind guest house vibe as the only exclusively gay hotel on South Beach. Hotel Gaythering is homey yet sexy, chic yet masculine, and located just steps away from local restaurants and shops. Choose your own adventure, with nightly programming like Drag Bingo, a steam room, and a mixture of visitors and local alike, this Lincoln Road haunt may be the perfect spot for you!

THE SLS HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

If you are looking to have a true South Beach weekend experience, filled with whimsy, nightlife energy poolside, day or night, and a collection of world-class onsite dining, this very LGBTQIA+ friendly resort beckons your name. The SLS South Beach presents a revolutionary model of seaside luxury where decadence goes hand in hand with elegance and style. Absorb the rays at their DJ adorned pool club, Hyde Beach, or venture directly onto the sand on their private beach club, there’s never a dull moment at the SLS South Beach!

Pro Tip: Gay Party Promoter Icon, Eliad Cohen, will be hosting his famous Papa Party (Sunday 9/19 @ 8 PM) at the SLS South Beach

WHERE TO EAT

CHOTTO MATTE

Nustled just off of South Beach’s main pedestrian thoroughfare, Lincoln Road, and blocks from The Gaythering Hotel, Chotto Matte embraces the very best of Nikkei (Japanese—Peruvian) cuisine, with bold eye-catching natural colors and mouth-watering taste sensations. The two cultures share a deep appreciation for fresh fish and seasonal ingredients, with Japanese sushi and sashimi, and Peruvian ceviche central to their gastronomy. Nikkei is a unique blend of these culinary traditions, a lively combination of Japanese and Peruvian ingredients and techniques. Chotto Matte is known for it’s delicious marriage of these two unique cultures’ cuisines, hip guests of all origins, shapes, sizes, and colors, and a playlist curated by some of South Florida and Europe’s top DJs. For more information, click here.

11TH STREET DINER

A South Beach landmark for 28 years, the 11th Street Diner commits to serving your favorite home-style meals with daily, fresh, quality ingredients using today’s most innovative flavors to create our diverse fare of healthy, nutritious, alternatives with our wholesome American classics that hit the spot every time. Adjacent to the famous LGBTQIA+ Nightclub, Twist, you can assure quite the scene anytime of the day or night. We recommend some post-club nibbles to curve the morning hangover.

THE BAZAAR BY JOSÉ ANDRÉS

The Bazaar by José Andrés is a groundbreaking culinary experience from the innovative artistry of the award-winning Spanish master chef José Andrés paired with the prodigious mind of visionary designer Philippe Starck. The Bazaar takes visitors on a wild sensory adventure, blending Old World delicacies with avant-garde delights in a bold, multifaceted atmosphere where anything is possible. A vibrant mix of sophisticated cuisine, artful service and playful theatrics where dining transcends into fête extraordinaire, The Bazaar by José Andrés invites you to explore a collection of magical dining experiences, with each new location adding a fresh, distinctive dimension to the world of The Bazaar.

KATSUYA

Featuring the dynamic pairing of master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi and design impresario Philippe Starck, Katsuya is truly a feast for the senses. With specialty cocktails, unique rolls, and spectacular sushi and sashimi platters, Chef Uechi skillfully translates Japanese flavors for the American palate. The superb talent and precision of Katsuya by Starck has changed the face of Japanese cuisine. Katsuya is perched centrally on South Beach and attracts a dynamic crowd of global citizens and foodies alike.

PALACE BAR

Oooh gurl … brining out your inner Queen for over 30 years, Palace has been the #1 Drag Bar & Restaurant in Miami Beach. Whether your seeking a day circuit party, a chill happy hour filled with faggotry, or an unforgettable Drag Show thrusting voluptuous bodies, pasties, and dance moves that are 100% NSFW, Palace Bar is a Miami classic not worth missing! Swing by their Ocean Drive location and see what the buzz is about. Experience craft cocktails, tantalizing bites and daily live entertainment hosted by their fabulous resident divas.

Pro Tip: check out Palace Bar’s rooftop for gorgeous seafront and sunset views.

SALVAJE

Take yourself on the wild side while in Miami and venture across the causeway to the mainland to experience this rooftop gem, perfect for sunset seekers and theatrical experience lovers. Spain’s famous restaurant group makes its US-landfall on the shores of Miami in the middle of our Wynwood Arts and Design District, Midtown. Salvaje brings a fusion of Spanish, LatAm, and Asia-Pacific flavors in a party-like rooftop atmosphere hundreds of feet above the bustling streets of midtown Miami (only a 15 minute ride from the heart of South Beach). Enjoy unique performances from Spanish club dancers on the hour every hour, hysterically chic cocktails designed and flavored to leave you craving more, and some of the most unique cuisine available in all of Miami!

Pro Tip: If you’re craving a little gay after your meal, head down the block to R House, Gramps, Backdoor Monkey, or 1-800 Lucky for a flavor of what Miami proper’s scene has to offer you!

About the Author

Timur Tugberk is a recent full-time transplant to Miami, Florida, Hailing originally from his self-proclaimed ‘Queendom’ of Washington, DC, Timur (@TimurDC) has worked in design, marketing, media, and PR for almost 20 years.

Having created a bolder name for himself creating brands, events, and culture in DC through his creative agency, Designing the District, sprinkling a little unique whimsy and faerie dust upon a multitude of bespoke and nationally acclaimed brands and products.

You can catch Timur poolside, eventing, or at any one of Miami’s BARRY’S gyms at anytime. Say hi when you see him around Miami Beach Pride, he’ll gladly help you out with more Miami recommendations if the above just piqued your interest!