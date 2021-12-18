Viewers were once again left in tears after another dance by Strictly Come Dancing’s first-ever same-sex couple, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe. For their semi-final dance, the Couple’s Choice, the partners performed to Adele’s Hometown Glory.

Whaite told the audience that the pair dedicated their performance,

“to the people who perhaps feel a bit afraid in life. I want those people to know that it gets better.”

The Great British Bake Off winner continued, explained how he was outed by a teacher when he was just 14 years old,

“It reminds me of how much we needed that where we were little and it was never there. I grew up with a great deal of shame and I think if I’d seen two men dancing together it would have changed my life.”

I’m so proud of everything John and Johannes have achieved and feel so grateful we’ve got to witness it 🤍⭐️#strictly @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/10Wy4KAFwR — poppy ♥︎ team jojo (@glitterballsuki) December 18, 2021

The girls and the gays voting for John and Johannes as soon as the voting opens: #Strictly pic.twitter.com/CDJNO5bn4h — Natasha (@Tashaab04) December 11, 2021

I think John and Johannes just created a moment that will live on in history. What an incredible moment. So emotional. They HAVE to be in the final. #Strictly — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) December 11, 2021

