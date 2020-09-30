A New Era Comes To Columbus Nightlife – Virginia West Opens District West In Columbus, OH

The West Family are known as one of the leading drag families, not just in the Columbus, Ohio area, but the Midwest as a whole. Their work goes beyond typical drag, expanding to full theater productions with a huge focus on philanthropy and giving back to the community. For her part, Virginia West is taking that mission to the next level, opening new nightlife space District West in Columbus, OH. Located directly behind Slammers on Long Street in downtown Columbus, District West feature entertainment from a wide variety of drag performers. From drag queens, drag kings to bio-queens, there will truly be representation for everyone. Virginia West will be serving as the Executive Entertainment Director for District West (located at 145 North 5th Street).

Being a part of bringing a new space to Columbus nightlife was natural fit for West. “I want to provide our community a place to come back together again, not be separated by the Short North and the south end,” West told the crowd at a performance in August.

One of the highlights of West’s career (that soared to viral proportions) was the kick off to Columbus, Ohio’s 2019 pride celebration. West, decked out in her rainbow flag finest, performed the anthem “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. The most emotional moment of the performance shows West, after officially kicking the parade off, strutting proudly over to anti-LGBT demonstrators, emphatically performing the lyrics directly in front of them, turning around to massive applause from the crowd at the final note of the song.

Nina West commented on Facebook about her drag mother’s historic new move; “Over the years of our friendship, this has been one of those big dreams, and I am so excited that he never gave up. It is amazing to watch you. I love you so very much, VW. It is incredible to watch him push, grow, and continue to not only challenge himself but Columbus as well. This is a sweet new beginning for so many as this incredible new space and home opens. Congratulations to everyone part of this opening team and crew…..There is a new “DISTRICT” in town! I can’t wait to celebrate!”

