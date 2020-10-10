A New HBO MAX Show Will Feature A Gay Green Lantern?

Greg Berlanti will be producing for us EVEN MORE LGBTQ representation in the superhero media world.

According to Deadline, HBO Max has greenlit a series about the Green Lanterns. The show, which will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) and Marc Guggenheim (co-creator of the Arrow tv series), will be a ten-part series with hour-long episodes. More specifically, this Green Lantern series will depict the adventures of multiple Lanterns. This includes Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Guy Gardner, and Alan Scott. It was also revealed that the series will “span several decades and focus on two stories such as Green Lanterns on Earth.” The other story will focus on outer space adventures with Sinestro, the Green Lantern Corps member who later turns even after abusing his powers.

“In what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series,” said Berlanti at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day Presentation at the end of 2019.

But what is this about LGBTQ representation? Well, one of those before mentioned Green Lanterns has been depicted as gay in the comics, and it looks like the same will happen in the upcoming show.

When Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, was first created in the 1940s, he was initially straight. Then, the 2012 alternate universe comic Earth 2 decided to depict Scott as gay. With the emergence of more popular Green Lanterns, like Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart, DC Comics decided they could afford to change the character’s sexuality. Plus, this was at the beginning of the comic industry’s attempt to represent diverse heroes. But unfortunately, the changed character never gained popularity. Even LGBTQ fans were pretty tepid on the idea.

Will this new HBO Max series change LGBTQ fans’ opinions on a gay Alan Scott? We’ll see when the show premieres on the streaming service sometime in the future.

Source: Deadline,