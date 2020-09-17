A New Stock Photo Site Is Devoted To Buff Asian Men

We just discovered your next favorite site. It’s certainly ours.

The internet needs more dynamic free domain pictures of men of color. And thankfully, a new stock photo website called Muscle Plus is delivering that much-needed service.

Specifically, Muscle Plus was launched by a Japanese man known simply as Akihito. According to SoraNews24, Akihito created the site with free-to-use stock photos to fill the void of stock photos with Asian men. And more specifically, muscular Asian men. Akihito first started by taking pictures of himself, but he soon recruited other men to join the cause.

At its core, the collection of photos was created to display the bodies of muscular Asian men. And while Akihito could have stopped at just taking photos of the men making bodybuilder poses or participating in fitness activities, he chose to go one step further. While still accentuating the shirtless body, Akihito decided to display himself and others engaging in moments of daily life like working in an office, flirting with a lover, writing scientific equations, having fun at the beach, getting in fights, and more. There are even some… stranger pictures such as sitting in a box that has a message saying, “Please take me home.”

While some of these pictures may be too specific to fit the needs of some stock photo hunters, Akihito hopes that at least one person will find his images helpful. In that vein, he’s already successful. According to Next Shark, several artists and illustrators have already used the site to collect reference photos for their art.

If you want to check out more of the site’s images, we’ve collected some of our favorites below.

