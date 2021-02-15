We’ve all been there. Forgetting to maybe turn off the camera or keep it high when we de-Zoom and walk away from the desk. Yep, the coworkers get to see which pair of gym shorts we slid on that AM while maybe throwing on a presentable polo or collared shirt. We’re a little embarrassed when we hear someone say, “Nice shorts!” You think, meh, oh well, at least they are the fresh pair and not the ones you wore all last week.

It always good to know that our little care-free lives are not too far away from movie stars, like Spidey himself, Tom Holland, who seems to be going a little more rogue and pantsless during his interviews.

Tom Holland shared an image to his Instagram Stories which shows a side of the actor we rarely get to see. Holland has been doing a round of press interviews, however, like everything else, they’re only being handled virtually. He’s sitting in front of a computer talking to the various interviewers, but the angle is such that you can only see him from the middle of his chest and up. Turns out, if we rotate that camera a bit, we’d discover he’s not wearing pants. – cinemablend.com

Have you been doing pantsless Zooms? Have you readjusted your camera too many times and it aims a little low like If you don’t frame your camera just right you could end up showing a little too much. Reporter Will Reeve showed some upper thigh during one Good Morning America television spot.

What are Pants? Depends on where you are from. When it is said that Tom Holland goes “pantsless” what side of the pond are we constructing this sentence? We know pants over here as slacks, jeans, long articles of clothing that cover the legs, sweatpants even. But if this “pantsless” sentence structure was put together over on the European side of the pond, pants are underwear. Now that imagery gives us a little more to think about. Sorry, the bare bummed Holland would make meetings more entertaining. Of course, there are the men that take the pantsless, underwear-less Zoom-ing a little bit further. CocktailsandCocktalk shared some of these multitasking men in one of their most recent posts, “You’re not the only one who gets horny working from home…“ #zoomjerk & #zoomwank ? As always, be careful opening up your Twitter in front or NSFW eyes. We also seem to be late to the game with #zoomjerk and #zoomwank. Apparently there are new Zoom rooms or Zoom meetings shared every day on Twitter where people can get together and, well, the pantsless practice seems to be almost mandatory. No, we have not tried it out yet, but let us know how it is, if you go below the horizon during your next Go-To-Meating. Just make sure you do not confuse work and play addresses.

Whatever you need to do, go to a work meeting, do an Instagram Live, or meet some jerking and wanking friends, it might be the safest activities during COVID we have.