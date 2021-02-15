 
#zoomjerk & #zoomwank ?
 
As always, be careful opening up your Twitter in front or NSFW eyes.  We also seem to be late to the game with #zoomjerk and #zoomwank.  Apparently there are new Zoom rooms or Zoom meetings shared every day on Twitter where people can get together and, well, the pantsless practice seems to be almost mandatory.  No, we have not tried it out yet, but let us know how it is, if you go below the horizon during your next Go-To-Meating.  Just make sure you do not confuse work and play addresses.