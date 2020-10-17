A Partnership Between OREO and PFLAG Creates The #ProudParent Campaign With Limited Edition Rainbow OREOS

In a partnership with the cookie company, OREO, PFLAG has launched a campaign called #ProudParent. On its web page for the campaign, PFLAG stated:

The #ProudParent platform is our partnership with OREO, aimed at empowering and inspiring parents, families, and allies of to come out in loud, public support. Because every time a parent comes out in support of their child they inspire others to do the same – making the world a more accepting, affirming, and compassionate place.

We’re celebrating #NationalComingOutDay with the different LGBTQ+ flags. Have questions about the flags? Ask and our friends at @PFLAG can help answer them! pic.twitter.com/ZHVnIJ6YpP — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 11, 2020

The partnership between OREO and PFLAG was announced a couple of days before National Coming Out Day (October 11) and OREO released a short film called “Oreo Proud Parent” on YouTube. The film focuses on a young woman bringing her girlfriend home for the first time and the woman’s father is hesitant to get to know the girlfriend.

OREO also released a special limited edition #ProudParent OREOS featuring the cream filling of the cookie in different colors of the rainbow.

Unfortunately, you won’t find the cookies in the store. The limited-edition #ProudParent pack is only available to the first 10,000 people who post a photo of themselves showing what being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community means to them and posting the photo to Twitter or Instagram with the #ProudParent and #Giveaway hashtags with a tag for @OREO.

As expected, not everyone is happy with OREO supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Also, the conservative group, One Million Moms called for their supporters to sign a petition to demand OREO end its ‘dangerous’ partnership with PFLAG. On its website, One Million Moms stated:

Oreo and Mondelez International need to hear from you. Supporting the homosexual agenda versus remaining neutral in the cultural war is just bad business. If Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Oreo’s and Mondelez, then they will vote with their pocketbook and support companies that are neutral. Sign our petition to Oreo’s and Mondelez now!

